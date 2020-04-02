“This is a salacious and scandalous ride through a television program produced to create a drama, to tie you to a crazy train wreck of a story between the quarrel of Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic and the fusion that followed between two people who are both way too close to killing themselves, and I think a little bit of madness has sprung up on their side, “Antle said in a video interview.

Antle said he doesn’t expect docuseries to become as popular as they have been.

“I never thought it could reach this level,” he said. “I guess in a way, because so many people are trapped on their couch (because of the pandemic) and this train wreck of an adventure in magical wilderness has somehow attracted the everyone’s attention. “

Antle isn’t the only one who doesn’t like the way they are portrayed on screen.

Baskin wrote that the directors had told him they wanted to make a version of “Blackfish” (the documentary that exposed abuses at SeaWorld) that focused on the exploitation of small cats.

“There are no words to say how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does none of this, but has the sole objective of being as salacious and sensational as possible to attract viewers” , she wrote.

Chaiklin said they “were completely frank with the characters.”

“With any project that lasts five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it like any good storyteller,” she said. “We would never have known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.”

Goode said Baskin “spoke about his personal life, his childhood, the abuse of his first and second husbands, the disappearance of his ex, Don Lewis.”

“She knew it wasn’t just … it’s not a ‘Blackfish’ because of the things she talked about,” said Goode. “She certainly was not coerced.”

Jeff and Lauren Lowe currently run the Maldonado-Passage Zoo and told The Media Exchange in a separate interview that they were also unhappy.

“They covered about 10% of the story and, you know, the depiction of stealing Joe’s zoo from us was very unfair because we came here to help him, we got him back on track,” said said Jeff Lowe. “We left to move away because we didn’t want to be in an Oklahoma zoo, so the idea that we tried to rob the zoo from him is just ridiculous.”

CNN contacted Netflix and the filmmakers for comment.