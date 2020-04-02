Jadeveon Clowney remains the biggest name still available on the free agent market. The Jets could desperately use an edge-rusher.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas tried to sign Clowney?

“I would say we are going to do our due diligence towards everyone out there, especially at the peak position,” Douglas said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “I will not go into details or details of the conversations we have had.”

It is a way of answering the question without revealing much and it will lead to speculation.

The reality is that the Jets are very unlikely to sign Clowney.

ESPN reported On Wednesday, it lowered its asking price to $ 17 million to $ 18 million a year. The Jets have shown no desire to spend this kind of money during the off-season. Maybe if the price continues to drop dramatically, the Jets would be interested, but if that happens, chances are a better team than the Jets can get.

Two wide receivers were swapped last month when DeAndre Hopkins was distributed by the Texans to the Cardinals and the Vikings sent Stefon Diggs to the Bills.

Were the Jets on these players?

“We have done our due diligence. I can’t go into details, ”said Douglas. “Obviously, these guys are in Arizona and Buffalo. We will try to remain as flexible as possible with regard to the opportunities that arise, whether they are signatures of independent agents, transactions, projects, etc. “

WR Quincy Enunwa only played one game last season after suffering his second neck injury in three years. Douglas said the team remains unsure of Enunwa’s future.

“Still going on with Quincy,” said Douglas. “I think we should have more information on this, I hope soon. Obviously, this is a big question mark for us. “

There was speculation that RG Brian Winters could be a cap victim since he is expected to win $ 7 million this season, but it looks like he will be in training camp with the Jets, competing for a point departure.

“Brian is our only starter from last year’s opening day,” said Douglas. “You like its competitiveness, its tenacity. We should have a very good competition for our offensive starting line. Ultimately, we’re going to have our top five field starts on opening day. “

Douglas said LB C.J. Mosley was making progress as he recovered from core muscle surgery. … Douglas said there was nothing new with the effort to sign Jamal Adams security at a contract extension. Douglas said the focus was on agency and the project.