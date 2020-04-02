The Lakers lost their 50th game of the season to date in 2014, dressing just nine players against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena in the state capital. Pau Gasol fell dizzy and Chris Kaman’s injured calf kept him on the bench.

It was only the second time since leaving Minneapolis in 1960 that the Lakers (25-50) reached the 50 defeat mark.

In games involving local teams that were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers were scheduled to meet the Kings in Sacramento Thursday evening. The Kings had won two of three games this season, 112-103 and 124-103.

And the Angels would have finished a three-game streak against the Texas Rangers.

Here is an overview of the games and sports performances memorable on this date:

1962 – Joe Koppe lost to Leon Wagner from second base in the ninth inning in Palm Springs to give the Angels a 6-5 victory over the Dodgers in the first game between the two teams in Los Angeles.

1962 – UCLA coach Bill Barnes reveals his T training violation when the Bruins open their soccer practice this spring at Spaulding Field in Westwood. The offensive is built around quarterback Larry Zeno and ball carrier Kermit Alexander.

1970 – Willis Reed scores 36 points and captures 36 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 101-80 victory over the Baltimore Bullets in the fifth game of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Bullets only shoot 26% of the field, making 28 of 104 shots.

1973 – The AAU and NCAA agree to allow college basketball stars to compete against the Soviet Union’s national team on a seven-game American tour starting later this month. Bob Cousy is appointed American coach.

1986 – The Rams are announcing that they will sign 33-year-old quarterback Steve Bartkowski on a short-term, reduced-rate contract after holding a test. The former California-based All-American free agent is the latest in a series of new Rams over 30, including Joe Namath, Dan Pastorini, Bert Jones and Dieter Brock.

1989 – Juli Inkster ends a wire to wire victory at the Nabisco Dinah Shore golf tournament at Rancho Mirage by shooting a final round 71 for a 27 under 279. JoAnne Carner and Tammie Green are tied for second place.

1989 – Bridgette Gordon scores 27 points to lead Tennessee to Auburn in the NCAA women’s tournament, which goes from 40 to 48 teams. This is the second Lady Vols title in three seasons.

2002 – Kevin Brown gives up five runs on five hits in the second inning and the San Francisco Giants continue to beat the Dodgers 9-2 on day one. Brown only lasts four rounds.

2009 – Serena Williams maintains her No. 1 ranking by beating her older sister Venus, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the semifinals of the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Florida. This is the 20th time that the Williams brothers and sisters have faced each other, winning 10 games each.

