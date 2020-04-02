The traditional figures will be of no use for Brendan Lemieux in the negotiation of a new contract and the more esoteric either. Six goals, 12 assists, 42.2 points, Corsi, with 19 goals for and 30 against at full power. Yes.

But there is a statistic that the wing team – the off-ice team led by his agent and father, Claude – should be happy to introduce general manager Jeff Gorton, and, if he did, an arbitrator, to highlight his contributions.

And it is the penalties imposed against the penalties imposed that reveal Lemieux’s effectiveness as an agitator. Because even taking into account those moments when the referees whistled Le Fils de Pepe out of the ice for imaginary infractions and those moments when the good officials gave two or three shots to the opponents at number 48, Lemieux drew 19 miners while taking only six himself at equal strength. for a plus-13 that led the Blueshirts.

It is not nothing for a player who lives life on the edge with a target on the back. There have been times when Lemieux’s antics haven’t really helped each other, but they obviously haven’t hurt the team on a cumulative basis.

Of course, he should perhaps have kept his elbow to himself in the final minutes of regulation of the last game played by the Colorado Rangers on March 11 before this interruption of the action induced by a coronavirus instead of insanely finding the head of Jonas Donskoi with. a drive-by that honestly has nothing to do with the game.

Lemieux will be suspended. This was determined by the league. The penalty will be set when the NHL establishes its guidelines for resuming the season. Lemieux, fined $ 2,000 for his elbow on Cody Glass on December 9, is considered a repeat offender after being suspended two games with Winnipeg for – guess what? – nudge Vincent Trocheck in the head during a match in Helsinki on November 2, 2018.

What does that mean? If the league returns for a version of a regular season end, perhaps a three or four game suspension. If the league resumes with an expanded playoff format that includes the Rangers, probably one or two. If the game does not resume before next season, probably four to six games.

You can discuss whether to tie the penalty to the schedule and the size of the games, but the NHL has been doing this for years. The presumption is that this measure will apply to this sentence.

So, if Lemieux led with a plus-13 in the drawn / taken penalty category, which Ranger was next? Why, Mika Zibanejad with a plus-10 (15/5) at five against five. The latecomer of the club? Yes, Ryan Strome, a minus-14 who sort of only shoots three miners while taking 17 at full power. And no, the center will not highlight this number in its arbitration brief, if it came to number 16.

Lemieux was unable to produce as he did the previous year in Winnipeg and New York following his deadline acquisition in Kevin Hayes’ business. This may have something to do with the fact that his shot percentage in 2018-19 was a rather wild 17.9 (12 goals out of 63 shots) compared to the meager 7.0% this season (six goals out of 86 shots).

The season was in fact broken for Lemieux, thumb before and after fracture which he suffered on December 27, which made him miss about three weeks. Before the injury, Lemieux had 13 points (5-8) in 38 games. After returning on January 19, he only recorded five points (1-4) in 24 games the rest of the way.

It just didn’t seem to arrive on time, as it often does. His hands betrayed him when he got to the front. His work on the puck suffered. David Quinn used it in the second power play as a web presence and a disruptor for as long as he could and also did so in the kill unit.

Last March, when Chris Kreider lost three games with a hamstring problem, Quinn raised Lemieux to the vacant unit with Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. The wingman did well. But this year, when Kreider broke his foot in Philadelphia during match 64, Lemieux never had the sniff of this rarefied air.

Instead, he remained trapped on the fourth row while Philip DiGiuseppe, who had spent the first four months of the season at Hartford before a recall in early February, was assigned the mission. Lemieux has played the last 17 games in the fourth unit, mainly with Greg McKegg and Julien Gauthier, after spending most of the year on the third line.

There is value for Lemieux, who has personality and is popular in the room, and who never misses an opportunity to come to the defense of an opponent. The Rangers need him and they need the abrasive element he brings. But they also need him to be better. They need a few numbers beyond the penalties drawn and taken.

Lemieux could also use them.

