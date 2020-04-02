French luxury goods supplier LVMH plans to expand its presence on Rodeo Drive significantly – with an ultra premium hotel destined to be the most luxurious hostel in Beverly Hills, which already has its fair share of luxury hostels.

The parent company of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Dom Pérignon recently requested authorization from the city to build a 115-room hotel on a property it owns at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard.

Although development seems incongruous during the general closure of coronavirus activities which also affects hotels, LVMH considers it a long-term business which would not open before 2025 and would be owned by the company for many years to follow .

Proposal White horse Beverly Hills was designed by the flamboyant New York architect Peter Marino, which also designed the Louis Vuitton and Dior boutiques of LVMH on Rodeo Drive.

In keeping with Rodeo Drive’s international reputation for retail glamor, the Cheval Blanc is destined to be a cut above the competition in the upscale Beverly Hills hotel market, known for such famous hostels than the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Beverly Wilshire.

“The hotel they offer is at the highest end, in a part of the market that may not yet be satisfied at the moment,” said Masa Alkire, the city’s senior planner. “It’s supposed to be the upper echelon of hotels.”

LVMH and Marino are shameless about their intention to hit the chic heights of five stars for a certain subset of wealthy travelers. Room rates have not yet been set, but will be among the highest.

“The White Horse is not a democratic price,” said Anish Melwani, general manager of LVMH Inc. in the United States. “These are expensive luxury rooms” for people who can enjoy shopping trips on Rodeo Drive.

Unlike most full-service hotels, the Cheval Blanc will have no banquet or conference rooms, or any other group business, he said. “This is supposed to be a home away from home for this global luxury traveler.”

The challenge for LVMH is that the homes, or multiple homes, of these elite travelers are “spectacular,” said Melwani.

Support our journalism Subscriptions make our reports of forest fires and power outages possible. Get full access to our journalism for only 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already subscribed? Your contribution helped tell this story. Thank you.

Cheval Blanc’s rooms will be “very large,” the company said, supported by restaurants, spas and luxury retailers, including probably LVMH brands that currently rent their stores on Rodeo Drive. The hotel will have two pools, including a private penthouse pool and a private club.

The diverse elements brought together in a prominent urban setting added to a design challenge for Marino. However, he did not lack confidence in his ability to bring out the White Horse among the local competition.

“All of the hotels in L.A. are just a little tired,” said the New Yorker, who has already been described by Architectural Digest as “a leading architect in the car trade, and the fashion brand architect. ”

If successful, said Marino, the hotel will look like it has been there for 50 years and remain timeless for decades to come. To this end, the White Horse will be clad in imported French limestone, the same stone used to make “all truly classic castles” in France, he said, including the historic Château de Chantilly and the Château de Fontainebleu.

“I think we need this very warm color for southern California,” he said. “It will be sweet and beautiful when the Beverly Hills sun hits it.”

Each window will have a different size, said Marino, “which is constructionally crazy, but very human. I wanted a very humanistic approach. ”

The bedroom windows will also have their own button umbrellas. He hopes that two of them will never be left at the same angle, so that the exterior “will never look the same twice.”

He also hopes the overall design will improve the pedestrian experience at the north end of the famous shopping district of Rodeo Drive, where “people come to the end, shrug and come back.”

Prospective visitors may be tempted to turn right past the hotel entrance on Little Santa Monica to a spacious cafe around the corner from this street and Beverly Drive. The hotel is said to be on plots owned by LVMH that were previously occupied by Brooks Brothers and the Paley Center for Media.

The hotel will have “art everywhere,” said Marino, including at the entrances and what he called a proposed graffiti wall on the new service aisle, “which will be the first place for selfies.”

The building itself would be sloping “like gentle hills,” he said, going from four stories on Rodeo Drive to nine stories on Beverly Drive.

“I tilted everything toward the back of the site when trying to hide the black-mirrored Bank of America building, which I think is an eyesore,” said the architect.

The proposed height and relocation of a service aisle is a departure from the general city plan, and the project will require environmental review and approval by city council before it can begin.

“There will be quite a few public meetings before the end of this process,” said Alkire.

LVMH declined to discuss the cost of building the White Horse, but Melwani said the company had spent “half a billion dollars” only on real estate. “Beyond that, it is too early to tell,” he said.

LVMH opened the first White Horse, which translates to “white horse”, in the French Alps in 2006. There are two others in the holiday destinations and the future sites of Paris, London and the Seychelles.

Newmark Knight Frank real estate broker Jay Luchs, who helped organize real estate sales, said the LVMH investment is a testament to the enduring appeal of Rodeo Drive, which it plans to rebound after the pandemic.

Other luxury retailers, including Chanel, have also bought their stores there and are doing large-scale renovations every few years to stay up to date, said Luchs, a sign of his strength.

“If they didn’t make money, they wouldn’t continue to reinvent themselves,” he said.

Melwani said LVMH views Rodeo Drive as one of the “global pantheons of luxury retail destinations” and has vowed that its company will not sell its main real estate development site in Beverly Hills as others have done in recent years.

“We are not flippers,” he said. “We have been citizens and investors in the community for a long time and we are doubling.”