The first priority is to make sure we have the right economy to protect our health – that’s why hospital help and paid sick leave are so important. But beyond that, we must protect our citizens to avoid the extremes of deprivation and stress that would otherwise occur, and to put our economy on solid foundations for recovery once the pandemic is under control. What the American economy needs is that money quickly gets into good hands and that workers stay connected to their employers.

There is an emergency here: if families cannot pay the owners, and the owners cannot pay their bills, and so on, we could get a stuck economy that would be difficult to start in the future. I have seen this in other crises, and we do not want it here.

Given these issues, it was important that the legislation included provisions that many other countries have introduced – things like protection against eviction and foreclosure of homes with federal mortgages and a suspension of interest payments on federal student debt. But the legislation didn’t go far enough: it should have included a stay on all evictions and foreclosures, credit cards and repossessions. Staying for credit cards is especially important, given the high interest rates charged by credit card companies. Without this, many families will find themselves with unmanageable debt.

In addition to helping individuals, we must also support the economy and its financial system. Normal monetary and fiscal policy, although useful, will not be enough because supply and demand have been deeply disrupted. In 2008, monetary policy may have prevented the collapse of the banking system, but it did not lead to a rapid recovery in the economy. The same here.

In 2008, the credit crunch came from top to bottom, from the bad behavior of the banks. Here it will come from the bottom up because when people’s sources of income dry up they will not be able to pay their bills, with cascading effects throughout the economy. For this, we need a larger bottom-up response than in 2008. Checks for $ 1,200 will be essential. Small enterprises will also need the variety of benefits that are included in the legislation, including deferrals on certain tax payments and SBA loan repayments, grants and low interest loans.

Then there are the bailouts. Giving money to companies that have wasted the opportunity to set aside money for a rainy day because they have opted for massive share buybacks is not the solution. It’s an old-fashioned runoff economy that never worked. We have to distinguish between bailing out companies and bailing out their shareholders and bondholders. I argued that loans should take the form of convertible bonds with warrants, so that taxpayers receive adequate compensation for the risk they bear, and that interest should be linked to their past behavior – s ‘They put themselves in this position through share buybacks and avoided tax. And there should be conditions on this money based on employment, governance, labor treatment and the environment.

Democrats have succeeded in imposing restrictions on the behavior most likely to outrage citizens: taxpayers’ money was used to pay the exorbitant salaries of leaders or to buy back shares. They also have companies prevented to take the money and fire workers.

What is most lacking in the package is an adequate sense of prioritization. We forgot the first lesson in economics: resources being scarce, we have to prioritize. Should we save luxury hotels when our states may not be able to maintain essential services? When our universities, hard hit by the loss of endowments and threatened by the drop in enrollment of foreign students, may have to reduce, including in the scholarships they grant to poor students? Just because an industry is able and willing to pay for more lobbyists or to make larger contributions to the campaign doesn’t mean it deserves more help.

Although it is not a perfect law, it is much better than I thought. Many of the measures originally proposed by the administration, such as lowering payroll taxes, would not have worked. This would not have sent money where it is most needed. There would have been little impact on workers and workers who lost their jobs would have got nothing. Worse, it would have been another cut in corporate income tax. The 2017 Cup did not generate investment and did not increase wages; this mainly led to almost a trillion dollars in share buybacks.

These measures will not save all restaurants and other small businesses closed as part of the measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus; but, if we can mobilize quickly, it will save the millions of Americans who will have no sources of income from economic ruin, it can avoid the mounting financial crisis that might otherwise happen, and it will put us in a much better position for recovery once the pandemic is over.

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and these are extraordinary times.