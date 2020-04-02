“I’m very scared,” a nurse by the name of Letha Love told me on the phone from a Manhattan hotel, shortly before leaving for another night shift treating coronavirus patients in a Coney hospital Island. “You can call it brave if you want. It’s brave. But I’m afraid. I’m very afraid. But I’m here.”

“I’m very scared. But I’m here.” It is both honest and courageous. Love is 48 years old. Usually, she is a nurse manager serving cancer patients at Emory University in Atlanta. When a friend told her last week that health workers from Atlanta were going to New York to fight the virus, she signed up for a six-week rotation.

His armor: shoe covers, dress, N95 mask and facial mask. Normally, she wore several masks per shift, throwing them after each visit to a patient’s room. But supplies are scarce , and she finds herself reusing the masks. Does this endanger her more? Yes of course. One day you are a nurse, the next day you are patient. She has a 4 year old daughter and a 12 year old son, living with parents in Georgia. She FaceTimes her son two or three times a day. He reminds her to put on her gloves.

Also on the flight to New York is Trina Southerland, a friend of Love, a registered nurse with three children. When I spoke to her on Tuesday evening, she said that she felt like a soldier in combat. Sometimes she wanted to give up. Sometimes she wanted to cry. “Trina, you can do it,” she said to herself all day, standing, surrounded by the sick and dying, trying not to touch her face. These were not complaints. These were just statements of fact, the raw material for the stories she could tell for decades to come. This work does not always have to be dark. Here and there you will find hope, as well as a deep sense of accomplishment.

“This is the highlight of my nursing career,” said Southerland to her 16-year-old daughter, who also wants to be a nurse.

It was around 5:45 pm Tuesday. The bus would leave the hotel in an hour, and Love thought of the night to come.

“Covid-19 is deadly,” she said. “What I can say is that there is no age limit. There is no color. There is no size … There is no status, no class, not nothing. He’ll get anyone.

“We need support. Because it could be us lying in this bed, taken care of by one of our nursing colleagues.”

Struggling for the right words, I finally said what civilians usually say to someone going to war: “Thank you for your service.”

“Pray for all of us,” she said, and went out again to meet the enemy.