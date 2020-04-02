It’s Hump Day, which means a whole new podcast “Up In The Blue Seats” with former Ranger Ron Duguay. Ron opens the show this week by talking about his routine during his forties and the shows and movies he watched. Ron watched 20 minutes of “Tiger King” on Netflix and stopped him. I explain to him why he should give him a chance and watch it all. He also talks about Mark Cuban saying he thinks basketball should come back in May without fans and if the NHL should follow suit if that happens.

The NY Post Rangers defeated writer Larry Brooks, then went on to his weekly spot. Brooksie talks about James Dolan’s contributions to MSG employees, why the Brad Park number should be removed and whether Frank Boucher’s number should also be removed, and whether Mika Zibanejad should be named team captain next season.

The great Rangers and MSG Network analyst Dave Maloney then join the show. Maloney talks about his memories of the 1979 Ranger team that made the Stanley Cup final, playing with Park, the idea of ​​a Ranger Hall of Fame hall, if he was too young and immature at 22 to be captain, reflections on the current team and how they should manage the future of Henrik Lundqvist.

Subscribe to the Up In The Blue Seats podcast at Apple podcasts, Spotifyor wherever you get your podcasts. Ron Duguay is joined every Wednesday by special Ranger guests.