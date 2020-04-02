While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

THE PRIDE OF THE YANKEES (1942)

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

We all know speech by heart. We all know the impact of the disease that ultimately bore his name.

Barely a year after Lou Gehrig’s death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from motor neuron disease, the heartbreaking story of his life became the second sporting film of all time (after the boxing film of 1931 ” The Champ ”) to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Screen legend Gary Cooper was not a convincing ball player, but was nominated for best actor for his interpretation of the iron horse, as was Theresa Wright as the wife of Eleanor. (Wright actually won the Best Supporting Actress that year for Ms. Miniver, the winner of the Best Film).

Yankees teammates Babe Ruth, Bill Dickey, Bob Meusel and Mark Koenig acted in the film, which reminds us of Gehrig’s time at Columbia University, his relationship with his immigrant parents and Eleanor, his first confrontations with Ruth, her consecutive games then record. sequence and finally through his poignant speech “the luckiest man” months after receiving his fateful medical diagnosis.

The baseball scenes aren’t particularly impressive and there are some historical inaccuracies dismissed as an art license, but the heartbreaking “The Pride of the Yankees” ranks third on the American Film Institute’s list of all-time best sports films, behind only the previous recommendations “Raging Bull” and “Rocky”.

Note citation: “Today … I consider myself … the luckiest man … on the face of the Earth.” – Gary Cooper as Lou Gehrig.

Boot blows: 4.6 out of 5