There is a large whiteboard calendar on a wall inside the huge Simone Biles family-owned gym that describes each major gymnastics event of the year, including the 2020 Olympics.

When the Tokyo Games were officially postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the coaches of the reigning Olympic champion entered the calendar and erased everything. Watching Cecile Landi erase all of Biles’ carefully crafted plans left the 23-year-old star reeling.

While many other top athletes came forward the day after the postponement, Biles needed time to recover and find a way forward.

“It’s a disappointment,” Biles told the Associated Press in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “It’s hard to keep looking at it like,” We have another year. “”

Probably. When asked if she was definitely considering pushing towards Tokyo despite the delay, she stopped before an unqualified yes.

“Well, nothing is really set in stone yet,” said Biles. “We are trying to find the right training regiment just so that mentally and physically we can try to stay on top of our game. We are just playing by ear and really listening to my body. “

If the most decorated female gymnast of all time is honest, she was really looking forward to a break in mid-August. She had been counting down in her mind since returning to competition in 2018. Having to hit reset is not easy.

“I was mentally fighting mentally and I was so ready and not mentally controlled, but I was ready after three months,” said Biles. “It’s a lot to take mentally.”

For those who emphasize “this is just one more year”, she has a counterpoint: she has spent most of her life at the gymnasium since she was in elementary school. The light at the end of the tunnel was growing day by day. Now this is not the case.

“One year is a lot for elite athletes,” she said. “It smells more than a year on your body, believe me. Especially gymnastics, the impact we take. It’s your whole body, not just your legs, feet or arms, we need to make sure your whole body is in check. “

In a way, Biles builds on the process that guided her after a 15-month hiatus after the 2016 Olympics. At the time, she was careful not to rush into anything , pointing out that she was just going to see what happened when she returned to the gym in the fall of 2017. She needed to understand why she was there in the first place. Ultimately, she did, bringing her sport closer to the mainstream, one routine at a time. His performances have become essential events, his smiling face being a must at the end of each NBC Olympic promotion.

It’s a lot to wear. Many.

“I feel like there is some kind of pressure,” said Biles. “This year, I did it just for myself, without expectations. Now all eyes are on you again, asking yourself, “Can she do it now that she is a year older?”

The World Champions Center, her family-run Houston area gymnasium, is closed, forcing her to offer workouts that will keep her body engaged each time she is allowed to resume training. She does not intend to try to go through the back door when no one is looking.

“I know people who say,” I’m going to sneak into the gym and take the fine, “this or that,” said Biles. “It’s your health and safety, you have to be careful with others.”

The silver lining of the carry is that it allows her body to recover from a relentless training program, even if she admits that there have been adjustments along the way.

“Some days (my coaches) will say, ‘Well, she doesn’t do that. Let’s condition a bit more, let’s do some basics, ”said Biles.

The post-Olympic tour she plans to headline is also postponed for a year, and Biles said she would stay engaged if she crossed Tokyo in good health. The tour is designed to be fun, an outing. The Olympics, by comparison, require more dedication and more careful planning.

The postponement left her exhausted. The next step is to make sure she can find the spark that made her one of the most famous athletes in the entire Olympic movement.

“It will be mentally difficult to push for another year because we have mentally prepared all of these tactics for this year,” she said. “To take your foot off the gas and reset it is difficult because I was draining my gas tank and we have to find ways to fill it up.”