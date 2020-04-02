29-year-old midwife does not have a surgical mask to cover her face – instead, she wears a cloth mask that provides insufficient protection against the virus, which has killed more than 46,000 people worldwide , according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Abrias is not only worried about his profession. As she calls daily, nothing prevents her from spreading the virus.

One of her patients lives in a fruit and vegetable market which, as an essential service, is not subject to the same locking rules which have silenced the busy streets of the island of Luzon since March 17.

Abrias said that the patient had a fever and body aches, so she told him to self-quarantine in his store and to avoid interacting with other people. It has not been tested for coronavirus, she says, as there are no test kits.

Abrias has to assume he has infectious disease, and that’s what makes him so scary.

“Doctors and other healthcare workers (here) work in conditions of desperate lack of personal protective equipment, as do others in many other countries,” said Esperanza Cabral, Filipino cardiologist and clinical pharmacologist, who was previously secretary of the Philippines Department of Health.

The World Health Organization declares 96 people have died from coronavirus in the Philippines, a country of 105 million people, and doctors are predicting an imminent crisis if help does not come quickly.

Covid-19 in the Philippines

The rules do not apply to Anthony Cortez and his team of 40 rural health workers who cover Bambang, a city of around 53,000, an eight-hour drive north of the capital, Manila, in the province of Nueva Vizcaya.

Dr. Anthony Cortez shows the temporary face protection equipment he made. He said the doctors are hoping for the new personal protective equipment. Some doctors use helmets designed to be used on construction sites. Nurses use tissue paper to add protective layers to their cloth masks, which they re-use after washing.

Rural workers are the first line of defense. Before being admitted to hospital, a patient will first be assessed and monitored by one of the Cortez teams, mainly midwives who are now caring for Covid-19 patients due to a lack staff. He is not convinced of the ability of his team to cope with the contagious coronavirus with so little personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to World Health Organization guidelines, medical personnel treating patients with coronavirus should wear gloves, medical masks, goggles or face shield, and overalls covering the body.

The Cortez team has none of this. So they do theirs.

“We have resorted to innovations, to have a certain protection. The fabric mask is ideally not acceptable in the scientific field but rather than wearing nothing, without any protection, I prefer to have that,” he said. he says.

Dr. Gloria Balboa of the Ministry of Health said: “Unfortunately, there is a shortage of the necessary logistics like PPE not only in the Philippines but around the world.”

Last weekend, in a radio interview, Dr. Francisco Duque III, secretary of health, said that the government had acquired 1 million PPE worth 1.8 billion pesos (35 million dollars) and is still waiting for their delivery.

Exodus of health workers

Rosalie Natividad had studied nursing in hopes of getting a job abroad and sending money home to support her family, as many other Filipino health workers do.

This is because many nurses in the Philippines are required to do unpaid volunteer work, often described as a “training program”, until they can get a contract. Their workload is similar to that of a paid nurse and they work in hospital services and health centers. Due to the lack of job opportunities in the Philippines, nurses often have no choice but to comply.

“It is expensive to study to become a nurse and I don’t think it is fair that we should be volunteering without pay.”Rosalie Natividad

Natividad applied for a job as a nurse in Saudi Arabia, despite his fear of the country’s tough laws in the Middle East. The starting salary for a nurse in Saudi Arabia is 4,100 riyals ($ 1,089) per month – more than double what she could make at home, says Natividad. But she did not get the job because she lacked experience, and therefore became an insurance agent.

Last year, however, Natividad returned to the profession during a Ministry of Health hiring program for nurses in rural areas.

Rosalie Natividad gives a baby a vaccine in a clinic. Rosalie Natividad uses a thermometer to check the temperature of Joan Santos, who is in quarantine at home. Rosalie Natividad shares her alcohol spray with an old lady at the market.

Her six-month contract ends in June, but she is more worried about what the coming months will bring as the coronavirus spreads to the Philippines.

“I am worried about the virus. I am the breadwinner and if I get sick, who will help my family? We do not see the enemy, and the health workers are the first to be infected,” he said. she declared. .

Reigner Antiquera, president of the Alliance of Young Nurse Leaders and Advocates, an organization that advocates for the rights and well-being of nurses, said nurses take enormous personal risks in treating patients.

“Nurses are most at risk of contracting Covid-19 if the government continues to ignore the call by nurses and other health workers to provide adequate personal protective equipment and other safety measures,” a- he said in a statement.

“Hugs are not allowed”

When the pandemic started, it was difficult for Abrias to explain to her children that hugs are no longer allowed when she comes home every night.

Each day, before entering their house, her son waits while she disinfects. Her greatest fear is to catch the coronavirus and pass it on to her children.

Abrias was not trained as a front line health worker. She is a midwife, still expected to give birth and vaccinate, and employed on a short-term contract, who pays her 17,000 Filipino pesos ($ 334) per month. For her new front-line duties, she receives 500 Philippine pesos ($ 9.83) per month in risk compensation, but no transportation compensation.

That’s why it works.

“I walked from house to house and sometimes people blame me for doing my job and it hurts. I want them to cooperate instead,” she said. People know that Abrias is monitoring potential coronavirus patients and are concerned that it will spread the virus from village to village.

One of April’s patients is Joan Santos, a Filipino nurse who recently returned home from Orange County, California. As a recent returnee from the United States, she has been ordered to spend 14 days in home quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, under the watchful eye of Abrias, who travels daily to check her temperature.

Both women are health workers, but one has more safety equipment than the other.

Santos has brought back a supply of medical grade N95 masks for herself and her family from the United States.

She wears it to protect herself from possible contagion – from her nurse.