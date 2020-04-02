Nets director Sean Marks said it was too early to say if injured nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be able to play if the currently suspended 2019-2020 NBA season ended up resuming.

He also admitted that the two veteran superstars would be consulted during a possible search for a coach. But he warned that they wouldn’t be the only players to talk to, and that it was not out of the norm for the way it has operated since the Nets’ takeover in 2016.

“I couldn’t even give an answer as to when they can play this season. I don’t think it’s fair for these athletes or the performance team to put a calendar on it. Everyone is faced with larger items, much more urgent items, “said Marks, adding that he had no idea when or when the game would resume.

“I haven’t seen them physically for three or four weeks, so it’s hard for me to gauge – and the performance team – where they are. We talk to them and to FaceTiming, but it’s very different from “having these guys on the ground. They know their bodies better than anyone else; at the right time and when they’re 100%, I’m sure they will make those decisions.”

Durant had to miss the entire season after Achilles surgery last June. Marks said the same thing about Irving after arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder earlier this month. But this season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nets broadcaster Ian Eagle said this week on the YES Network “medically, my understanding is from this moment [Durant] can play. “He added Irving surgery” if you look at a four to six week period, it would be just around [June.]”

This raises the question of whether a return – or two – might be possible.

“This is a great question, something that we are all trying to understand from a performance team and, of course, including these individual athletes,” Marks said in a conference call with reporters. “Something to think about is that our facilities are closed, and just by taking time off, does this allow your body to heal?” There are many of our players who need our facilities, who need game representatives, who have to play.

“You can take the other side of the coin and say that the interruption put back the rehabilitation and that it slowed it down. … Until we can spend the next three weeks to a month and try to understand, to get a better idea of ​​the timeline that this is headed for, then we will be able to determine a better course of action. “

The Nets separated from Kenny Atkinson on March 7 after some veterans excluded him. While Marks praised Acting Jacque Vaughn and insisted that the search for coaching was essentially put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic – “No, we are not contacting anyone at this time; it would absolutely not be fair for our group ”- he admitted that Durant and Irving would play a role. But he added that it was not a change in his MO.

“This is the approach we have taken with everything,” said Marks. “Four years ago, whether in free agency or even in the draft, we brought in our own players to watch draft workouts. I love having their opinion, I love seeing what they see.

“So I think in everything we would certainly use the expertise and experience of many of our players and take this collaborative approach. In the end, I will not put this decision on one, two, four or five players, it will depend on me, the front office and our property. But it will be a collaborative approach. “

It’s not false. Jeremy Lin helped the Nets sign Otto Porter Jr. on an offer sheet, and Spencer Dinwiddie managed to recruit Irving. Sources said a number of players were interested in joining Durant and Irving. This is the next evolution in player empowerment.