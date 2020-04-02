A museum in Kansas City, Missouri, avoids laying off its employees during the coronavirus pandemic by giving some of them a big project to undertake.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial said it is transferring 10 of its employees to a team dedicated to scanning thousands of letters, newspapers and magazines.

Three of the 40 people who work at the museum were already working on the digitization and transcription of World War I collectibles, Mike Vietti, director of marketing, communications and guest services at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, told CNN .

Now it will be a bigger effort, which will also keep people from losing their jobs.

After the state implemented guidelines on social distancing during the pandemic, the museum decided to close its doors on March 14, leaving only the memorial open for people to use as a place to walk around and get some fresh air.

But the daily roles of many museum employees involved interaction with visitors. Fortunately, Vietti said that the museum and memorial began work on a staffing plan in early February – anticipating that the virus could have a significant impact on typical daily operations.

“Despite the loss of a significant part of our revenue stream, we view adjusting our teams as a creative solution that allows the organization to continue to keep staff in place during this incredibly difficult period of unemployment soared, “said Vietti.

“Thousands and thousands of pages to transcribe”

With 10 new team members, the museum has been able to digitize approximately 10,000 letters, newspapers and magazines to date.

According to Vietti, one of the documents scanned by the general staff is a letter from Charles Darby, a bugle in service in the 81st division of the American army.

Before being recruited, Darby was a metallurgist where he was injured during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, the largest offensive in American military history. Credit: National Museum and Memorial of the First World War

In the letter, written to his mother, Darby talks about being shot, getting the flu, interacting with German prisoners, and his plans for when he will be released.

Scanning letters like these makes them more accessible to the public and easier to translate into different languages, said Vietti.

The entire collection contains approximately 300,000 objects, including letters from soldiers and journal entries.

Transcribing letters has always been on the museum’s to-do list, but Vietti said that due to time constraints and staff capacity, they were unable to complete the process.

The museum estimates that it takes approximately two to five hours to transcribe each letter, depending on the duration.

“It’s hard to say how long it would take to transcribe the entire collection, as there are thousands and thousands of pages to transcribe,” said Vietti. “And, the collection is never complete in the sense that we have people from around the world who regularly donate to the Museum and the Memorial, so the collection continues to expand and grow.”

The museum and memorial, a non-profit organization, is dependent on admissions, donations and the use of the facilities for its income. It has extended its closing date until Friday, April 24.