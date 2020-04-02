The mayor called for shoppers to spend less time in stores and more time to distance themselves socially. We have discussed with an organization what they recommend to stores and buyers to improve safety.

RELATED: More coverage | Case Map | Metro exhibition sites | INFO

By traversing a good part of Omaha, you will notice many active car parks with buyers entering and leaving.

I spoke to the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, which says that it’s up to the buyer and the stores to keep these essential services running smoothly.

Grocery stores are essential. They will remain open regardless of the intensity of the pandemic. Keeping these areas as secure as possible therefore depends on buyers and stores.

The mayor of Omaha, Jean Stothert, spread this message.

“Staying at home means saving lives, we know it now and I beg people who visit and shop in these overcrowded stores not to. said Stothert.

In Omaha, Costco and Trader Joe’s started doing just that. Once they have reached their threshold inside the store, they operate on one person, a person in good standing.

Kathy Siefken of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association says it may not be the best strategy.

“When you limit the number of people in your stores, it really raises other issues. We want people to feel comfortable in our stores, but we really don’t want to add to the additional problems of the store experience. ‘buy,’ “said Siefken.

Siefken says the problems she anticipates are the people who don’t socially distance themselves who are waiting in line, the stores that need to hire extra security to keep the lines under control, and the employees who now have to perform tasks. additional to what is already expected of them

“Moving these employees away from these key functions is probably not the best use of time,” said Siefken.

She says that instead of storing shelves and disinfecting them, they would let people in and out.

Instead, she recommends that stores make islands one way and only open all other registers to encourage social distancing.

Siefken says extending store hours instead of limiting them will also help spread the number of people inside a store at once.

It is also recommended that one person do all the shopping for your family once a week. This will reduce the size of the crowds and limit the number of people likely to be exposed.