The United States’ private payroll fell in March for the first time in two and a half years, likely when companies shut down in accordance with strict measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic, supporting the views of economists according to which the longest employment boom in history likely ended last month.

ADP’s national employment report released on Wednesday showed that the private payroll dropped by 27,000 jobs last month, the first drop since September 2017, after advancing 183,000 unrevised in February. The drop in payrolls last month was concentrated in small businesses, while large businesses added workers.

“All signs point to a sluggish job market, and the widespread impact of COVID-19 will disrupt the economy and everyday life like never before,” said Dante DeAntonio, economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the private payroll would drop 150,000 jobs in March. The smaller-than-expected decline was due to surveys of establishments in mid-March, before many state and local governments ordered residents to stay at home, except for essentials.

Restaurants, bars and other social gatherings have also been closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 188,000 people infected. Nearly 4,000 people in the country have died from the disease, according to a Reuters count.

The ADP report, developed in conjunction with Moody’s Analytics, was released ahead of the government’s more comprehensive employment report for March, due to be released on Friday.

Although it has a poor track record of predicting the private wage component of the government employment report due to differences in methodology, economists have said it could provide clues to the extent of the job losses. jobs planned for March.

Economists estimate that the longest employment boom in US history, which began in October 2010, ended in March.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the government report on Friday is expected to show that the private wage bill fell by 163,000 jobs in March after increasing by 228,000 in February.

Overall, the non-farm payroll is expected to have dropped by 100,000 jobs last month, as some of the slowdown in business closings was somewhat offset by government hires for the 2020 census. The unemployment rate is expected to increase by three tenths of a percentage point to 3.8% in March.

The government announced last week that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits had reached a record 3.28 million during the week ended March 21. Unemployment benefit claims are expected to hit another record high last week. Data for the week ending March 28 will be released Thursday.

In March, companies with fewer than 50 employees cut 90,000 jobs, but the payroll of medium and large businesses increased by 63,000.

The Federal Reserve has taken extraordinary measures in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic and President Trump signed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package last Friday to mitigate the fallout, with some provisions to help small businesses strapped for cash.

“The recently adopted stimulus will help limit the damage, but many small businesses will lay off most or all of their workers, at least temporarily, during the recession,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.