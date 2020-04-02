The San Rafael waterfall on the Coca River was a prominent tourist attraction for the country, and according to NASA
, has attracted tens of thousands of people every year. The water dropped 150 feet into a crater-like opening on the other side.
Now the iconic waterfall is gone, replaced by three streams, said NASA. All tourism on the site has been closed and it no longer appears on the country travel site.
Experts at Ministry of the Environment (MOE) in Ecuador
I believe that the event occurred in early February upstream and diverted the current route of the river underground.
Shortly after, MOE technicians said they had inspected the waterfall and reported “a possible weakening of the river path before the fall of the waterfall”.
However, they could not determine an exact cause at the time.
There is some divergence as to whether it was a natural phenomenon or caused by the construction of a hyrdoplant on the river.
The Department of Tourism has no plans to rebuild the falls, said NASA.