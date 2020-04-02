“Our message is:” What are you waiting for? “” Newsom told Tapper when asked about the governors who didn’t follow suit. “What additional evidence do you need? If you think this will not happen to you, there are many evidence points across the country; indeed, in the rest of the world.”

“You will never regret overcompensating for the moment in order to prepare people to live this moment responsibly,” he continued.

Newsom told Tapper on Wednesday that more of these orders can help “bend the curve, save lives, and ultimately, get people back to work and bring society to a semblance of normalcy faster than all we can do. “ Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned of a “painful” and “hard” two-week period ahead as he extended distancing measures nationwide which – even if followed closely – could still mean more than 100,000 and up ‘240,000 Americans died in the pandemic. “I want every American to be prepared for the difficult days ahead. We are going through two very difficult weeks,” said Trump at a press conference, setting expectations for a fortnight where death rates would rise. . It was a brutal message from a president who had spent weeks minimizing the severity of the virus and who lambasted several democratic governors respond to the crisis. In turn, the President has drawn intense criticism from many governors about the lack of federal assistance. Many in difficulty states become more and more desperate Obtain the medical supplies necessary to equip health workers on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. Newsom stressed on Wednesday the need to “rise above partisanship” in “times of crisis”. “I have always extended my open hand, not my closed fist, in these circumstances and it is no different. But let me be honest with you: I would be lying to you to say that he did not answer to our needs, “said Newsom of the president. “Whenever I call the president, he quickly puts himself in danger.”

