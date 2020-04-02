“Our message is:” What are you waiting for? “” Newsom told Tapper when asked about the governors who didn’t follow suit. “What additional evidence do you need? If you think this will not happen to you, there are many evidence points across the country; indeed, in the rest of the world.”
“You will never regret overcompensating for the moment in order to prepare people to live this moment responsibly,” he continued.
Newsom told Tapper on Wednesday that more of these orders can help “bend the curve, save lives, and ultimately, get people back to work and bring society to a semblance of normalcy faster than all we can do. “
“I want every American to be prepared for the difficult days ahead. We are going through two very difficult weeks,” said Trump at a press conference, setting expectations for a fortnight where death rates would rise. .
Newsom stressed on Wednesday the need to “rise above partisanship” in “times of crisis”.
“I have always extended my open hand, not my closed fist, in these circumstances and it is no different. But let me be honest with you: I would be lying to you to say that he did not answer to our needs, “said Newsom of the president.
“Whenever I call the president, he quickly puts himself in danger.”
