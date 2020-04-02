In the midst of such improbable greed, the impossible happened.

The Dodgers TV outage has been resolved.

After six years of Dodgers keeping more than half of Los Angeles in the dark, Spectrum Networks has reached an agreement to broadcast SportsNet LA on AT&T video platforms that include DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-Verse TV and AT&T Now.

When and if games return this summer, many city residents will finally be able to watch the Dodgers without hacking a signal.

“Alleluia!” read a text Wednesday morning from a fan who suddenly had the Dodgers station at hand. It really deserves to be celebrated.

But it is impossible to rejoice without also recognizing the scars of the most damaging monetary quarrel in the history of this city’s sport, a battle pitting the billions of Dodgers against the will of the locals who simply wanted to watch their favorite team .

It is irresponsible to ignore the steaming wreckage left behind, namely the legacy of a group of Dodgers owners who could have avoided this mess a long time ago with the stroke of a pen.

The outage occurred after the Dodgers signed a record 25.35 billion dollar television contract over 25 years with Time Warner Cable in 2013. In order to recoup its huge investment, TWC and later Charter Communications billed the type of transportation costs that DirecTV and later AT&T would not pay.

The Dodgers could have reworked the deal to make it more compatible with cables, but they wouldn’t have done it. The property has been continuously criticized for this inaction for the past six years, but has never given up. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti refused to get involved. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred fled the controversy. Many fans endured six consecutive summers of television screens without the Dodgers until the team suddenly appeared during the playoffs.

There is still no clear indication as to why there is an agreement now, but chances are it will imply this country’s economic crisis and the specter of upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums due to the pandemic. When the sport comes back, it will seem like the perfect time to work in the sports TV sector, and that may have contributed to the end of the impasse.

There are many reasons to applaud what has been won by millions of people, but there are also many reasons to regret the cost of the outage.

The last years of Vin Scully, lost. The golden age of Clayton Kershaw, lost. Six summers of championship baseball, lost.

The blackout had become so lasting, it outlived the people it affected the most.

In 2015, I wrote a column about Jim Ballard, a 94-year-old World War II veteran from Carpinteria whose life was centered around watching the Dodgers every night on television … until the power failure deprives him of his greatest pleasure.

“It’s as if my team has just forgotten everything about me,” he said at the time.

In 2018, I wrote another column on Ballard. He died of a massive stroke at the age of 97. He died still wanting the summer night when the Dodgers returned to his television screen.

“My grandfather could never understand why he couldn’t just turn on the television and the Dodgers appeared,” said caregiver and grandson John McCoy. “There is so much money at stake, why should the Dodgers do this to their fans?”

On Wednesday, the fans finally triumphed. It happened six years too late in circumstances that were far too avoidable, but a victory is a victory. Hallelujah indeed.