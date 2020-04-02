For six long years, nothing – not two World Series trips, not hundreds of thousands of angry baseball fans, not outraged politicians, the baseball commissioner or even the United States Department of Justice – could break the impasse. bitter that kept much of Los Angeles from watching regular Dodgers games on TV.

But on Wednesday, even with the start of the 2020 baseball season delayed indefinitely, the impasse ended. AT&T added SportsNet LA, the television channel owned by the Dodgers, DirecTV and its other television services.

“Apparently the parties were waiting for a pandemic to occur and providing this opportunity because nothing else seemed to do it,” said Ed Desser, Santa Monica-based sports television consultant and former president of NBA TV. “I’m only a little facetious.”

Star league player Justin Turner, who grew up watching the Dodgers on TV, said he was thrilled that the team could finally play in front of almost all of its fans.

“I think I can speak for a lot of people who will say it may have been long overdue,” said Turner on SportsNet LA.

Ultimately, the old-fashioned horse trade helped bring together AT&T and Spectrum TV’s parent company, Charter Communications, to resolve long-standing disputes, according to people familiar with the situation who were not allowed to comment.

AT&T is desperately looking for new subscribers to its next video streaming service, HBO Max, which the company hopes to compete with Netflix and Disney +. Charter does the trick because it can offer the new service to more than 15 million pay TV customers in the country.

AT&T can hardly afford another failure. The Dallas telecommunications giant is haemorrhaging customers of its El Segundo-based DirecTV unit, which it acquired five years ago for $ 49 billion. AT&T lost more than 4 million DirecTV subscribers last year and the company has been under pressure from investors to right the ship – or sell DirecTV. And most recently, his latest venture – AT&T TV streaming service, a set of live television channels – made a lukewarm debut in February.

Much depends on the success of HBO Max, especially if the architect of the service, John Stankey, chief operating officer of AT&T, will eventually become the CEO of AT&T.

In addition, contract renewals are looming for traditional channels owned by AT&T, including CNN, TBS and HBO. Charter is now more encouraged to keep these channels on its Spectrum TV service without running out of steam during these negotiations.

The charter also gets a big advantage. It will be able to significantly reduce its losses of about $ 150 million a year on the Dodgers Canal contract.

So far, the channel has only been available in nearly 2 million Spectrum homes in Southern California. Such limited circulation has made the channel extremely unprofitable for Charter. He inherited a $ 25.35 billion 25-year contract with Guggenheim Baseball Management, the owner of the Dodgers, when he acquired Time Warner Cable in 2016.

But now a total of more than 3 million pay TV households, including AT&T subscribers in Las Vegas and Hawaii, will have access to the channel.

The deal underscores the increasingly treacherous landscape facing traditional TV providers as streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix become more popular and long-time customers cut the cable for pay TV. The rivals are now looking at each other to stay afloat.

The sticking point has long been the price Charter gave SportsNet LA to AT&T and other pay TV providers – about $ 5 per month, per subscriber. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and it is unclear whether AT&T will increase its rates for customers.

Since its launch in 2014, SportsNet LA has been one of the most expensive television channels on the market. This angered distributors because the Dodgers channel only broadcasts live programs six months a year, and they didn’t want to force subscribers who don’t watch baseball to pay the freight.

Charter declined to offer SportsNet LA to AT&T – or any other supplier – at a reduced price. Over the years, the Dodgers have recruited members of Congress, who have denounced the failure but have been unable to end it.

Spectrum even rejected an approach from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred who asked the pay television provider to offer SportsNet LA as a streaming service for fans who couldn’t get the cable channel or the satellite.

For a while, Charter has been trying to find the silver lining in the boondoggle deal by promoting Spectrum as the only place fans can watch the Dodgers’ regular season games. An advertisement for Spectrum underscored the point: “No spectrum? No Dodgers! ”

AT&T had other reasons to wear SportsNet LA. As video streaming services have become more popular, sports content is one of the few draws that has resulted in consumers paying $ 100 or more a month for a pay TV subscription. Without sport, millions more consumers would likely cut the cable for pay TV, giving AT&T another reason to diversify its sports portfolio. AT&T has also not indicated whether it will attempt to retain the exclusive rights to its NFL Sunday Ticket package, which has been a primary draw for subscribers, when this agreement expires in two years.

The leaders of two professional leagues have speculated that after a long break in the sport, the novelty of finally seeing games could produce rankings never seen since pre-digital times. In a post-pandemic world, fans may be reluctant to return en masse to Dodger Stadium after the coronavirus crisis has ended – indeed, the games could be played without fans at first. And older fans, who might be shy about venturing out, are more likely to keep their cable or satellite subscription. AT&T will be able to appeal to sports-hungry customers by offering a more solid portfolio of sports channels.

“If sport is the thing that holds the pack, and we haven’t had sport for at least a certain period of time, you have to understand that people are considering downgrading or logging out, and now there is a not right, “said Dresser.

David Carter, USC sports trade professor, agreed that implementing the deal “would help an otherwise lukewarm group of consumers who would rather watch the Dodgers on television.”

Neither AT&T nor Spectrum have made comments available to business leaders.

“As a leader in providing sports content, it’s important to us to provide fans across Southern California with a great experience with their favorite teams through our traditional streaming and TV services,” said AT&T in a press release. “Once MLB and NBA play resumes, customers will be able to enjoy the full range of Dodgers and Lakers live games on AT&T video platforms.”

Other prominent pay television providers in southern California, including Dish Network and Cox Communications, are not expected to suddenly join SportsNet LA.

The breakthrough in the talks came after several twists and turns that raised the hopes of baseball worshipers, to dash them.

One was in 2016, when the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against AT&T, alleging that DirecTV executives colluded to ensure that none of the other distributors in the south of California would not get the channel, which was later distributed by Time. Warner cable. But after President Trump took office, the government settled the matter without even a fine for AT&T, or a requirement that DirecTV negotiate to broadcast SportsNet LA.

Even though many Dodgers fans haven’t been able to watch their team on TV for years, it’s unclear if the brand has been injured. SportsNet LA shows, inaccessible to much of the market, had an average of 103,000 households last season, the highest rated program on local cable, according to Forbes.

Angels’ Fox Sports West programming, available on all major cable and satellite services, averaged 75,000.

“It’s a big problem, but it’s also anticlimatic,” said Carter. “It looks really hollow right now because there is no baseball. It’s something I’m sure fans will celebrate at some point, but right now it’s more about hope than reality. “