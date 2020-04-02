12m ago
New York City Hospitals Now Too Overwhelmed To Attempt To Resuscitate Many Cardiac Arrest Patients
New York City Paramedics Temporarily Received New Directions Ordering Not To Bring “Adult Non-Traumatic or Blunt Trauma” Patients to City Emergencies Unless Their Hearts could restart in the field because hospitals are too overwhelmed by the coronavirus case.
Emergency medical service workers can now only bring such cases to the hospital if there is “a direct order from a doctor” or if the ambulance team itself faces “a imminent physical danger “at the scene.
The terrible directive was released Tuesday by the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Services Council. Previously, the paramedics reportedly delivered these patients to the emergency room for further resuscitation efforts. CBS New York confirmed the story, first reported by the New York Post, and CBS News obtained a copy of the notice sent to EMS workers.
New York City is the epicenter of the US COVID-19 epidemic with at least 1,374 of the 5,137 deaths in the country in total Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Tuesday’s notice went into effect immediately, advising EMS teams that “in the event resuscitation ends and the body is in public view, the body may be left in the custody of the NYPD.
38m ago
North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus
North Korea remains completely free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang insisted on Thursday, despite growing skepticism abroad as confirmed global cases approached a million.
The already isolated and nuclear-armed North quickly closed its borders in January after COVID-19 was first detected in neighboring China, and imposed strict containment measures.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department at the central emergency anti-epidemic headquarters in the North, insisted that the efforts had been successful. “So far, not a single person has been infected with the new coronavirus in our country,” Pak told AFP.
Almost all other countries have reported cases of coronavirus. Experts said the North is particularly vulnerable to the disease due to its weak medical system, and the defectors accused Pyongyang of covering an epidemic.
– AFP
39m ago
Ellis Marsalis Jr., patriarch of the famous jazz family, died at 85 of COVID-19 complications
One of the sons of New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. said that the patriarch of the New Orleans clan, which includes famous sons of musicians Wynton and Branford, died after battling COVID-19 pneumonia. The patriarch of jazz was 85 years old.
Ellis Marsalis III said Wednesday that his father was hospitalized while fighting the new coronavirus.
The elder Marsalis chose to stay in New Orleans for most of his career, drawing attention when his sons became famous and attracted attention.
Four of his six sons are musicians: Wynton, the trumpeter, is the most eminent spokesperson for American jazz as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
– Associated press
41m ago
New York paramedic documents “battlefield triage”
Health care workers are on the front line of the pandemic. At the Jackson South Medical Center near Miami, staff began their shift on Wednesday with group prayers, asking for advice and protection.
In New York, more than a thousand paramedics and firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus. FDNY paramedic Megan Pfeiffer shared a video diary of what she calls “battlefield triage” on the front lines in Queens.
“There are many hospitals that lack oxygen tanks and only have the large ones. They share ventilators. We have never seen anything like this before,” says Pfeiffer.
Watch more in the video below.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-latest-news-2020-04-02/