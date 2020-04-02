In 1994, when Cacuru Emmanuel was 12 years old, 850,000 people fleeing neighboring Rwanda flocked to his hometown of Goma.

Eight years later, the Nyiragongo volcano spit out a half-mile-wide lava river that destroyed its house and 40% of the city.

In late 2012, Goma was captured by rebels and Emmanuel’s sister was killed by a stray bullet.

And in the past two years, an Ebola outbreak in the city and the surrounding province has killed at least 2,273 people.

Now the government says the coronavirus is coming.

Traders in the Virunga market in Goma, Congo, are closely linked. (Peter Yeung / for the Times)

Bars, restaurants and churches closed in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week after the president declared a national emergency.

Emmanuel, who made $ 5 a day by transporting luggage from Rwanda, has been unemployed since the border was closed to travelers over a week ago.

“I can’t work at all,” he said. “It has never been more serious than before.”

The virus arrived late in Africa, which has far fewer international travelers than other parts of the world where COVID-19 has killed large numbers of people for weeks or months.

The country did not detect its first case until March 10. Since then, he has confirmed a total of 123 cases – most in the capital, Kinshasa – and 11 deaths. The tests are limited, making it impossible to know the real workload.

The streets of Goma are filled with motorcycle taxis. (Peter Yeung / for the Times)

North Kivu, the eastern province where Goma is located, recorded its first case on Monday – a 44-year-old man who works for a humanitarian organization and had just returned from a trip to his native Nigeria.

Having endured so much has left the city of 2 million people with a complex mix of emotions in the face of the pandemic.

“If that happens, we could all die,” said Kajang Anuaritte, a 27-year-old tailor and mother of five who works in a wooden stall in the vast Virunga market, east of the city.

Kajang Anuaritte, a 27-year-old tailor and mother of five, works at the Virunga market in Goma, Congo. “We are hundreds gathered here, it will spread easily,” she said of the coronavirus. (Peter Yeung / for the Times)

“We are hundreds gathered here, it will spread easily,” she said. “How can we keep the distance? But I am not afraid because there is nothing we can do. “

The country’s health system is fragile, with only nine doctors per 100,000 people, compared to around 259 in the United States.

The supply of ventilators would quickly run out if the virus sets in. It is also feared that underlying conditions such as HIV, malaria, measles and malnutrition could make millions of Congolese particularly vulnerable.

In a country of 89 million people, the government has set aside only $ 1.8 million to treat patients with coronavirus, educate the public about the pandemic and take action to help contain it.

Still, in some ways, Goma is more prepared than many other places in the world.

Due to the Ebola crisis, the city is dotted with checkpoints where everyone is subjected to temperature control – performed with portable infrared thermometers – and must wash their hands in chlorinated water stations before to be allowed to pass.

The city’s airport has an isolation room that was built for people with symptoms of Ebola, but will now also be used for COVID-19. Today, a modern laboratory is being built in central Goma to analyze coronavirus test samples across eastern Congo.

Goma is only a few kilometers from the Nyiragongo volcano, whose eruption devastated the Congolese city in 2002. (Peter Yeung / for the Times)

“North Kivu has an advantage because it has already responded to the Ebola problem,” said Moise Kakule Kanyere, Minister of Health for the province. “Our staff have experience in seclusion and case investigation and the local population is already aware of the procedures required in situations like this.”

Another reason to be optimistic is that less than 6% of the population is 55 or older. The vast majority of people who have died from COVID-19 worldwide are elderly.

In interviews around Goma, the prevailing feeling was a lack of confidence that the government could do much to stop the virus.

COVID-19 is widely considered here as mzungu – or white person – illness and conspiracy theories about it are common.

Government blunders did not help. Kinshasa was preparing for a prolonged foreclosure of the capital, but authorities canceled it on Saturday after prices for food and other essentials soared.

The same day, the authorities announced that the coronavirus had reached North Kivu, but was soon to correct itself: the cases were in fact in the neighboring province of Ituri.

“How can we believe what they tell us?” said David Kimeni, who earns a living carrying goods in a wooden cart. “They don’t know what they’re doing.”

Kimeni, 28, is far from alone in arguing that the policy of “physical distance” proposed by the World Health Organization simply will not work in sub-Saharan Africa, where informal workers depend on street commerce and public minibuses are often crowded.

“What if I can’t work?” he said. “How are my children going to eat?” We will have to fly. “

Ngongo Amunazo, a 40-year-old fish merchant in Goma, Congo, is concerned about the economic impact of the measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Peter Yeung / for the Times)

Ngongo Amunazo, a 40-year-old fish trader, said the virus was no worse than the city’s previous threats.

“We have survived attacks by militias, corruption and deadly diseases,” she said.

“The world should see what it’s like to suffer from Corona Félix, not coronavirus,” she said, taking a beating on the country’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, who has made little progress on poverty. , corruption and conflicts since taking office after a 2018 election which many suspects have been rigged.

Amunazo’s greatest concern was the economic impact of the measures taken to contain the virus.

In recent weeks, the wholesale price of dried fish has increased by over 40%.

“If it continues to increase, we will have to close,” she said.

Yeung is a special envoy.