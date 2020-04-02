CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our covers related to coronaviruses hereand share your thoughts with us here.
So many people are forced to stay inside Due to spread of coronavirus, we found ourselves watching out of our windows dreaming of the day when we could go out again without worry. Whether through home workouts or buy multitudes of Indoor plants, we are all trying to find new ways to deal with this new way of life.
For those fortunate enough to have an outdoor space such as a porch or backyard, it offers welcome relief from the struggles of work from home. Since your patio has become the only escape from your home, we thought it might be time to give it a little makeover so you can relax in style.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the best-selling furniture and decor options that are in fashion for the season – think of vibrant planters, chic storage units, and ultra-comfortable outdoor couches. We have grouped them by category to make your search much easier. These elements will make your outdoor space the real highlight of your home.
Garden furniture
Safira 8-piece sofa set with cushions ($ 779.99, originally $ 1,073.04; wayfair.com)
Safira 8-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions
If you have a spacious porch, the first thing to nail is a sophisticated sofa set. This collection of 8 pieces is made of solid wood, weather resistant and comes with cushions included.
9 ‘TropiShade Wood Market Umbrella ($ 57.99; amazon.com)
9 ‘TropiShade Wood Market Umbrella
For the sunnier days, you will need a large umbrella to keep everything cool and shaded.
Danielle resin wicker hanging chair with beige cushions ($ 345; target.com)
Whitewashed Acacia Marciana outdoor side chair
For the ultimate feeling of freshness, drag yourself into this egg chair that makes you feel like you’re floating.
Whitewashed Acacia Marciana outdoor accent chair ($ 179.99, originally $ 299.99; worldmarket.com)
Whitewashed Acacia Marciana outdoor side chair
This outdoor chair is a beautiful neutral color and can adapt to any porch configuration to make your outdoor space as comfortable as possible.
Almyra 3-piece bistro set ($ 143.99; jossandmain.com)
Almyra 3 piece bistro set
Take your meals on the terrace with this compact and elegant bistro set.
Seaton reclining lounge chair with cushion ($ 259.99, originally $ 329.99; wayfair.com)
Seaton reclining lounge chair with cushion
Relax with this large reclining chair. Get your tan or even take a cat nap while enjoying the fresh air.
Parker woven cotton chair hammock ($ 27.99, originally $ 49.95; wayfair.com)
Parker woven cotton chair hammock
Take your relaxation to the next level with this comfortable hammock.
Outdoor storage
Westwood 150-gallon resin patio box ($ 122.99, originally $ 144.99; wayfair.com)
Westwood 150 gallon resin patio box
Whether for toys, tools or extra cushions for furniture, this storage box is huge, plus its elegant design will keep your terrace pretty.
Outdoor vertical tool shed ($ 214.99; wayfair.com)
Outdoor vertical tool shed
For larger and larger items, a vertical shelter may be required. This reasonably priced option is 22 cubic feet to fit all of your garden tools and equipment.
Patio table with wicker storage ($ 71.10, originally $ 79; target.com)
Patio table with wicker storage
This two-in-one storage bin is also an elegant table with a removable tray.
Keter Eden All-Weather Resin Storage Bench ($ 116.99, originally $ 130.04; wayfair.com)
All-season storage bench in Keter Eden resin
Made from durable, UV-resistant resin, this nifty storage bin also doubles as a bench.
Outdoor decor
Interior decorative cushion in geometric jacquard ($ 14.99, originally $ 24.99; worldmarket.com)
Interior decorative cushion in geometric jacquard
Add a touch of elegance to your outdoor patio with this elegant decorative cushion.
Bachmann 100 ‘Outdoor 100 – Globe String Light bulb ($ 68.99, originally $ 93.95; wayfair.com)
Bachmann 100 ‘Outdoor 100 – Globe String Light Bulb
With these light garlands, you can enjoy your outdoor space until late at night.
Perky-Pet Panorama Bird Feeder ($ 17.09, originally $ 18.99; chewy.com)
Perky-Pet Panorama Bird Feeder
This elegant bird feeder can attract birds so you can let nature entertain you in your garden.
Balta Home Somerset multicolor indoor / outdoor area rug (starting at $ 82.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
Balta Home Somerset multicolor indoor / outdoor area rug
This sturdy rug can descend directly onto your patio to make your outdoor patio comfortable and barefoot.
Large hanging lemongrass coil ($ 27, originally $ 36; nordstrom.com)
Large hanging lemongrass coil
This large coil is an elegant and modern decoration to take your outdoor decoration to the next level. In addition, it helps keep mosquitoes away.
Mini Beacon Lantern ($ 45; food52.com)
When you want to relax on your veranda late at night, take one of these nifty rechargeable lanterns with you to light your way.
Crelake 3-piece ceramic planter set ($ 45.97, originally $ 69.95; wayfair.com)
Crelake 3-piece ceramic planter set
Adding foliage can really brighten up your outdoor spaces, just make sure your planters are also beautiful.
Outdoor entertainment
Set of Bauhaus dessert plates by Odeme ($ 27; burkedecor.com)
Bauhaus Dessert Plate by Odeme
For quick snacks or a slice of cake on the patio, try these elegant dessert plates that are sure to impress your guests.
Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Propane Gas Barbecue in Black ($ 186.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black
What is a patio without a grill? This affordable option has all the features you need for any barbecue.
Cuisinart 13-Piece Bamboo Baking Tool Set ($ 31.39, originally $ 39.99; amazon.com)
Cuisinart 13-Piece Bamboo Grill Tool Set
Keep your grill set sharp with this versatile bamboo grill tool set.
Cold Ice Coca-Cola 60 Quart Roller Cooler ($ 166.99; wayfair.com)
Coca-Cola Ice 60 ‘Heavy Duty Cooler with Casters
Keep your drinks frozen for the hot summer days to come with this iconic and durable cooler.
Izzo Crossweave Steel Fire Burning Fire Pit ($ 117.99, originally $ 279.99; wayfair.com)
Izzo Crossweave braided steel wood fireplace
Break out the s’mores and tales of campfires as this hearth will keep your whole family late at night.
Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.
