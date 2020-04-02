A space suit type helmet ventilator made by a Texas mom and pop company is in high demand as doctors around the world ask him to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a new report.

Sea-Long Medical Systems Inc. in the small town of Waxahachie, headed by Chris Austin, has already sent out a few dozen orders per week for the device, originally designed to provide oxygen to patients treated in hyperbaric chambers, NBC News reported.

Now Austin says “overflowed” doesn’t scratch the surface “as thousands of orders are pouring in every day, from the best hospitals in the United States and even to the United Arab Emirates.

“We are really looking at where the need is,” Austin told the network. “We know that New York has a greater need. We know Boston. We know Chicago. … But we also know that we have to bring what we can to Italy. “

The devices, which cost only $ 162 a piece, could help release ventilators – which cost five digits – for the most critically ill COVID-19 patients, the network reported.

The helmets were originally designed to work with ventilators, but with the help of Dr. Bhakti Patel, pulmonologist at the University of Chicago and his mentor, Dr. John Kress, the company modified them to connect them to the ordinary oxygen from a hospital. supply.

The team also added a viral filter to avoid exposing others to COVID-19.

“I would love to see a quick fix for this pandemic,” Patel told NBC. “My best hope is that the way it changes the game is that it may reduce the number of patients needing a ventilator – even if it’s 1 in 3 or 1 in 5.”

This week, the helmet has already been used on an 81-year-old man with COVID-19 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, producing “encouraging results,” Kress told the branch.

Italian doctors have also found that this helps some patients with coronavirus.

In 2016, Patel tested the Sea-Long helmet against an oxygen mask for a group of 83 intensive care patients suffering from acute respiratory distress, reported the outlet.

The results clearly shifted in favor of the helmet – patients who used them required ventilation 18.2% of the time, compared to 61.5% who wore masks. Patients using headphones also had a better 90-day survival rate, according to the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In the United States, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania hospital ordered the helmets, NBC reported. The company – which has seen thousands of volunteers offer help – has also received orders from Canada, Mexico, and all of Europe, said Austin.

Amid growing demand, the cost of the device will not increase, he added.

“It probably sounds serious,” he said. “But we are thinking what if our son, daughter or grandfather were sitting there in this breathless bed and we have to explain to him:” I’m sorry. We have nothing for you. “”