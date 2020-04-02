According to a CNN count, at least 80% of the US population is subject to a stay at home or shelter order. In Tennessee, Lee resisted the issuance of a warrant, opting instead to issue an order strongly urging residents to stay at home.

“I want to speak again to the Tennessenes, who have the privilege and the ability to stay at home safely for the next two weeks. We need you for that,” said Lee at a press conference on Tuesday.

Signed Monday, the order closes non-essential businesses that were still open, such as hair salons, spas, theaters, concert halls and other entertainment establishments. Churches are exempt from the state ordinance which came into effect on Tuesday evening.

Lee said on Monday that he was not issuing a compulsory placement order because it is “very important to me” to protect personal freedoms.

Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Franklin County acute care pulmonologist, is one of a group of doctors who have criticized Lee’s decision not to issue a warrant.

“Urging people is not a mandate,” said Milstone. “Unfortunately, the human psyche is unless you are told what to do, and there are teeth in this speech, you will not do it.”

Milstone compared the Covid-19 epidemic to a Category 5 hurricane where warrants are issued for public safety.

“Covid-19 is going to be bigger than any Category 5 hurricane to hit,” said Milstone. “It will make Katrina look like rain. (Governor Lee) must stop politicizing this pandemic.”

Doctors’ petition for a home stay order

Milstone’s group joined the Tennessee Medical Association organize a online petition who on Wednesday morning had nearly 30,000 signatures from doctors and residents in favor of the governor’s decision to stay at home.

According to Milstone, almost all medical associations and more than 100 state mayors have also supported this cause.

Millstone and nine other medical leaders have sent a letter to the governor last week, urging him to “act quickly”.

“We believe that we have little time to” flatten the curve “of the current situation,” said the letter. “China and South Korea have made great strides in imposing restrictive measures. We are asking Tennessee to do the same.”

Milstone’s letter was accompanied by a letter from the Middle Tennessee Mayors Caucus urge the governor to listen to the outcry from the medical community.

“We are convinced that the quickest path to recovery is a consistent response to this challenge,” said the letter, adding that mayors “must also emphasize that our ability to manage the pandemic at the local level is limited and varied.”

Milstone said he had modeled what Tennessee might need based on projections of the demand for hospital use in each state by the Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment at the University of Washington.
Based on modeling of the institute, Milstone said the epidemic could peak in three weeks, Tennessee will be short of 7,000 hospital beds and 1,700 intensive care beds, and needs 2,000 fans that the state does not have.

CNN’s Alicia Lee contributed to this report.

