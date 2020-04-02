According to a CNN count, at least 80% of the US population is subject to a stay at home or shelter order. In Tennessee, Lee resisted the issuance of a warrant, opting instead to issue an order strongly urging residents to stay at home.
“I want to speak again to the Tennessenes, who have the privilege and the ability to stay at home safely for the next two weeks. We need you for that,” said Lee at a press conference on Tuesday.
Signed Monday, the order closes non-essential businesses that were still open, such as hair salons, spas, theaters, concert halls and other entertainment establishments. Churches are exempt from the state ordinance which came into effect on Tuesday evening.
Lee said on Monday that he was not issuing a compulsory placement order because it is “very important to me” to protect personal freedoms.
Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Franklin County acute care pulmonologist, is one of a group of doctors who have criticized Lee’s decision not to issue a warrant.
“Urging people is not a mandate,” said Milstone. “Unfortunately, the human psyche is unless you are told what to do, and there are teeth in this speech, you will not do it.”
Milstone compared the Covid-19 epidemic to a Category 5 hurricane where warrants are issued for public safety.
“Covid-19 is going to be bigger than any Category 5 hurricane to hit,” said Milstone. “It will make Katrina look like rain. (Governor Lee) must stop politicizing this pandemic.”
Doctors’ petition for a home stay order
According to Milstone, almost all medical associations and more than 100 state mayors have also supported this cause.
“We believe that we have little time to” flatten the curve “of the current situation,” said the letter. “China and South Korea have made great strides in imposing restrictive measures. We are asking Tennessee to do the same.”
“We are convinced that the quickest path to recovery is a consistent response to this challenge,” said the letter, adding that mayors “must also emphasize that our ability to manage the pandemic at the local level is limited and varied.”
CNN’s Alicia Lee contributed to this report.
