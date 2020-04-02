According to a CNN count, at least 80% of the US population is subject to a stay at home or shelter order. In Tennessee, Lee resisted the issuance of a warrant, opting instead to issue an order strongly urging residents to stay at home.

“I want to speak again to the Tennessenes, who have the privilege and the ability to stay at home safely for the next two weeks. We need you for that,” said Lee at a press conference on Tuesday.

Signed Monday, the order closes non-essential businesses that were still open, such as hair salons, spas, theaters, concert halls and other entertainment establishments. Churches are exempt from the state ordinance which came into effect on Tuesday evening.

Lee said on Monday that he was not issuing a compulsory placement order because it is “very important to me” to protect personal freedoms.

