Attention all baseball and softball players in the Little League, your batting time may still arrive in 2020. There is still hope for a certain type of season.

This is the word of Little League President and CEO Stephen Keener.

“I’m entering my 41st season here and I have never experienced anything like this,” Keener told The Post Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series.

“We have advised all our programs on the basis of [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations asking them to suspend all activities until May 11 and at that time we will issue new directives once we know what we can and cannot do, “said Keener. “One of my colleagues said it better the other day, saying,” You know, right now, we are in a long delay of rain. “”

Little League, like the major leagues, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are standing firm, our secondary concern right now is having a tournament that ends with the World Series,” said Keener. “Our main concern right now is that there are two to three million children who do not play locally in their Little League programs.

“Our top priority is that when we get the green light to go ahead, get all these kids out and play and try to save everything we can from a season for them. If that allows us – it’s a big deal – but if we are able to do it, it also allows us to have a semblance of tournament season, then we will consider it. But right now our goal is to stay in touch with our affiliate programs to give them the best advice and guidance possible based on everything from the World Health Organization to the CDC and of course the authorities federal, state and local health.

“It is very frustrating and disappointing at the same time that the children cannot play, but at the moment there is little more we can do. Baseball and softball are fairly unimportant at the moment, but we will get back to that as soon as possible. “

It’s usually a wonderful time of year with Little League parades and the first ceremonial grounds around the world to kick off the season. The Little League is played in 84 countries with 2.5 million participants.

To stimulate children’s minds, Little League launched a campaign called Little League Pep Talk with artists like Todd Frazier, Bert Blyleven, Curtis Granderson and many others, offering encouraging words on LittleLeague.org.

The Little League has never been stopped by anything like this before in 81 years of history. The players desperately want to have a season and an All-Star season, not to mention the parents.

“For a lot of kids who are 12, it’s their last year in Little League, so our goal is to bring them back to the field by playing in their local community program and then if we can, if it’s sure to do so, so we also hope to provide them with a tournament experience, ” said Keener.

Everything ends at the end of August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport and on ESPN with 16 teams, eight United States, eight international teams.

“These teams have the experience of their lives,” said Keener.

Frazier was part of one of these teams, Toms River East American LL which conquered the heart of America in 1998, and that is why his message to the players resonates.

“It will pass,” said the former Yankee, former Met and current Rangers third goal. “This virus is very serious. I know we are not playing baseball right now and I know you are bothering to go out. Be very patient. We will end up going there and baseball will still be played. Keep thinking about good thoughts … we’ll end up going out and hearing that bat’s ping again. “

At some point, this extended rain period will end and the skies over Little League fields around the world will shine again.