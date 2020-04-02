New York Teachers Union President Mike Mulgrew Calls on Members to Support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Controversial Decision to Cancel Spring Break and Continue Distance Learning Courses with Students – Telling Educators That ‘they are needed more than ever to help break the grip of the coronavirus.

In a sometimes moving five-minute video address to its members, Mulgrew said teachers are “asked to step up” because the next three weeks will be “critical” to determine if COVID-19 rages for another “six weeks or another six months. “

Mulgrew said teachers will be absent next Thursday and Friday, April 9-10, for the first two days of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which coincides with Christian Holy Thursday and Good Friday before Easter.

The spring break was to take place from April 9 to 17. But teachers will now continue their distance learning on Monday, April 13.

Mulgrew said he had spoken to city school chancellor Richard Carranza about tweaking online courses this week to focus on “family services and support.”

“I know many of you are upset and you feel it is not fair,” said Mulgrew, praising “the extraordinary work of teachers in difficult circumstances”.

But he added: “We are now entering a critical phase of this crisis. … The next three weeks will determine if [the COVID-19 pandemic] will be for six more weeks or six months. “

Mulgrew said teachers and their distance education have become “one of the biggest lifelines” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by keeping students at home with their families.

“Now we are invited to step up even more than we have already done,” said Mulgrew, adding: “We have to take up this challenge, take up this challenge.”

“What we are doing now has become an essential lifeline for every family,” he said.

He told teachers to think about nurses who could harm COVID-19 patients.

“We are all in the same boat,” he said.

Governor Cuomo’s office congratulated the educators for their loyalty to the program to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis.

“After a while to establish and start implementing distance education plans, educators execute these plans at high levels and it is essential to continue educational time for our students,” said the spokesperson. from Cuomo, Jason Conwall.

“Most importantly, we need to flatten the curve to stop the spread of this virus and continuing education from a distance is a key way to do it. This is a situation on the ground and we appreciate all the work of educators across the state to help our students through this ordeal. “