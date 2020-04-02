A Brooklyn taxi operator who got his first medallion in the 1970s filed for bankruptcy as the coronavirus ravaged an already struggling industry, The Post learned.

Joe Pross, who started driving a taxi in 1975 and now operates a fleet of 42 taxis, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for his Crown Heights-based medallion company, Walker Service Corp., the March 27, according to court documents.

Pross, 75, declined to be interviewed for this story. But his Brooklyn Federal Court bankruptcy case highlights the vulnerability of taxi operators before the coronavirus shuts down Broadway, crippling tourism and forcing thousands of New Yorkers inside.

Walker Service Corp. Seems to be the first owner of medallions to file for bankruptcy since the pandemic closed, but it is likely not the last, according to industry experts.

“This industry was on the brink before this happened, and this virus has just pushed it to the limit,” said Matthew Daus, a former TLC commissioner who is now a lawyer at Windels Marx. “I hope we don’t see more bankruptcies, but I’m concerned that a lot of people will file and apply for bankruptcy protection. It will be worse than 9/11 economically, especially for those black cars and luxury livery. “

In an affidavit filed with his bankruptcy documents, Pross says his medallions – “once worth millions” – have fallen in value as carpool apps and Uber and Lyft have grown in popularity, having he and his wife struggling to repay the loans they have taken out. their medallions to build the business.

In 2019, even before the coronavirus hit, Pross’ fleet was making $ 29,400 a month – well below the $ 105,610 a month it needed to pay off $ 18.7 million in medallion loans, documents said. judicial.

In late February, its lender, the Pentagon Federal Credit Union, based in Virginia, issued default notices for six Walker loans and asked for $ 158,186 within 30 days to rectify the situation.

Pross says he tried to negotiate the reimbursement. But then the coronavirus struck – curbing taxi revenues as drivers and operators continue to face the costs of parking, dispatchers, mechanics and administrators.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has now left debtors with virtually no income to run their businesses, as debtors recently suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic for March, April and possibly May 2020,” said the record. from Pross.

As The Post reported on March 15 – even before Governor Cuomo even ordered restaurants to be closed and non-essential workers stay at home – taxi drivers earned as little as $ 50 a week, because people who fear contagion avoid public spaces and work from home.

“Mechanics don’t show up for work in garages, so even if you wanted your cars to hit the streets, you may not be able to get them out,” a taxi operator told The Post who asked. not to be named. Wednesday. “The drivers come back to ask me if I can pay for their gas because their prices didn’t even cover it. We cannot continue like this. “

Pross affidavit also casts blame on debt holder PenFed, saying he played hard by “shockingly” refusing to extend payment term by 30 days while coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country .

PenFed became a large owner of medallion loans after acquiring $ 290 million in medallion loans, including Pross, as part of its 2019 merger with New York’s Progressive Credit Union, reports at the time.

The credit union declined to comment on the number of medallion loans it currently has, but insisted it was working hard to keep the taxi operators in business.

“PenFed is actively working with our struggling members, including taxi medallion borrowers who have requested relief,” a PenFed spokesperson said in a statement. “PenFed has a large team in New York working to help members who need help during this difficult time.”

Pross is hoping to get out of bankruptcy with reduced loans so that it can continue to run the business through a separate entity called Utica Taxi, which operates cars and garages and employs dispatchers and other workers, according to the documents filed.

But with nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in New York and growing, this company is also threatened with bankruptcy.

“The proliferation of carpool apps such as Uber and Lyft … combined with the economic devastation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially bankrupt Utica Taxi,” said the Pross affidavit.