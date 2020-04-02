After talk about the coronavirus epidemic for a bit, Colbert mentioned a woman who had trained her dog to shop for a neighbor in need and decided to try it with her own furry friend.

By saying to Benny that he had important notes to deliver to people wrapped in slices of meat, Benny did not follow the instructions too well and simply swallowed the whole plate of treats. Then he licked the plate.

“You have to pass this message on to the neighbor,” he says to Benny, who only wants treats.

“Look, OK I have a prescription, I need my neighbor to get my prescription. I’m an old woman and I wrote my prescription on a piece of ham.”