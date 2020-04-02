Stephen A. Smith attacking his own burner account is the distraction from the coronaviruses that we all need right now.

The talkative ESPN personality has a notorious “burner account” on Twitter with the handle, @SASBurnerAcct which has more than 347,000 subscribers. For a moment, it seemed that the true Stephen A. Smith was one of them.

On Wednesday, the burner account – which was created in October 2014 and posts funny music videos and memes from Smith – posted a screenshot which shows Smith’s official account after the burner with the caption, “OUR MISSION HAS BEEN COMPLETED !!!”

The rest seems suspicious, especially on April 1 and in light of Smith’s sparse reciprocal follow-ups. Despite a herd of nearly 5 million followers, Smith follows only eight other accounts: the SportsCenter account, his accounts of two programs, his two co-hosts of “First Take”, Molly Qerim Rose and Max Kellerman, the account from the general hospital, another ESPN writer, Tim Kurkjian, and author AR Bernard.

Smith, 52, quickly slaughtered the apparent April Fool’s gag and tweeted the screenshot with the text “You want” that the recorder’s account retweeted. He also has shared a screenshot of the quote tweet on his Facebook account with the caption, “Yup.”

The engraver account captures the very meta post from Facebook and tweets it with the caption, “He also posted it on his Facebook ?!”

The entertaining saga ends with the account of the engraver doing what he does best: Ribbing Smith for overreacting to a joke.