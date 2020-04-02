T-Mobile US announced Wednesday that it has formally completed the merger with Sprint, further strengthening its position as the third largest wireless service provider in the United States.

T-Mobile’s longtime CEO, John Legere, is stepping down as of now as part of the deal.

Legere was originally scheduled to leave at the end of April, with Mike Sievert, president of T-Mobile, as his successor. Legere will be part of the T-Mobile board of directors.

The new company will now operate under the name of T-Mobile and will be traded on the NASDAQ under the name of “TMUS”.

Sprint has acknowledged the risks in a filing with the SEC, saying its internal controls over financial reporting could adversely affect the combined company.

A US federal judge approved the deal in February, rejecting a claim by a group of states that the proposed transaction would violate antitrust laws and drive up prices.

As part of an agreement with the Department of Justice, the combined wireless company will sell assets to Dish Network, making Dish Network the fourth largest provider in the US wireless space.