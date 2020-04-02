Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, has banned its employees from using the Zoom videoconferencing app, citing “significant privacy and security concerns,” according to a memo released by Reuters, a few days after the US security forces warned users of the security of the popular application.

The use of Zoom and other digital communications has exploded as many Americans have been ordered to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

SpaceX’s ban from Zoom Video Communications illustrates the growing challenges facing aerospace manufacturers as they develop technology deemed vital to national security while trying to protect employees from rapidly spreading respiratory disease.

In an email dated March 28, SpaceX told employees that all access to Zoom had been disabled with immediate effect.

“We understand that many of us used this tool for conferences and support meetings,” said SpaceX in the message. “Please use email, text or telephone as an alternative means of communication.”

Two people familiar with the case confirmed the contents of the email.

A representative of SpaceX, which has more than 6,000 employees, did not respond to a request for comment. CEO Musk also heads electric car maker Tesla.

NASA, one of SpaceX’s biggest customers, also prohibits its employees from using Zoom, said Stephanie Schierholz, spokesperson for the US space agency.

On Monday, the FBI office in Boston issued a warning regarding Zoom, telling users not to publicize meetings on the site or to share links after receiving two reports from unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as “zoombombing”.

Investigative news site The Intercept reported on Tuesday that the Zoom video was not encrypted end-to-end between meeting participants, and that the company could view the sessions.

Zoom did not immediately respond to requests for comment on SpaceX’s decision, but advised users to use all of the privacy features on its platform.

As a defense contractor, SpaceX, based in California, has been classified as a core business, which allows it to remain open during the closings in force in California and Texas, the center of its rocket development and test. Starship which could be used to fly to the moon and Mars and send national security satellites into space.