March 4-17, 2019 – The South by Southwest conference and festivals are taking place.

SXSW Inc. also hosts SXSWedu, started in 2011 to focus on teaching and education.

Statistics

There were 700 participants in 1987, the first year of the conference.

In 2019, there were more than 280,000 participants.

The economic impact of SXSW on the Austin economy in 2019 was $ 355.9 million

Chronology

1986 – Louis Jay Meyers and Roland Swenson approach Louis Black and Nick Barbaro of the Austin Chronicle to organize a music festival in Austin, similar to the New Music Seminar, a musical convention in New York.

1993 – SXSW moves to the Austin Convention Center in downtown Austin, where it is currently located.

1994 – SXSW Film and Multimedia Conference is launched, joining the music segment.

1995 – SXSW Film and Multimedia is divided into its own separate conference.

1999 – SXSW Multimedia is renamed SXSW Interactive.

2007 – Twitter, a microblogging start-up, is well known to SXSW Interactive.

2009 – The social networking site Foursquare is launched at SXSW Interactive.

2010 – Attendance at SXSW Interactive exceeds SXSW Music for the first time; 14,251 interactive subscribers and 13,020 music subscribers.

2017 – For the first time, SXSW is a unified event with 24 tracks through Interactive, Film, Music and Convergence, open to all badge holders via primary and secondary access.

March 6, 2020 – The city of Austin cancels the south by the southwest, which had been scheduled from March 13 to 22, due to the coronavirus. It’s the first time in 34 years that the The city of Austin cancels the south by the southwest, which had been scheduled from March 13 to 22, due to the coronavirus. It’s the first time in 34 years that the the event will not take place.

March 9, 2020 – South by Southwest is laying off about a third of its full-time staff due to the unexpected cancellation of the 2020 event.