“Go home. Take your stuff and go,” he shouted. It was an impossible instruction for a group of homeless people who were stirring under their boxes and sleeping bags.

The streams of most of the young men appeared in the alleys and under the storefront awnings in downtown Johannesburg, some carrying school bags, others holding black plastic garbage bags with all their belongings.

“We are going to have a hard time with this,” said Philip Janjtie, a young homeless man who had gone to town to find work.

As of Friday, the first day of the shutdown of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, in South Africa, the gap in the most unequal society in the world was immediately exposed. So far, more than 1,300 people have been confirmed to have the disease in South Africa, but authorities are preparing for the worst.

In the wealthy suburbs, people have woken up to the embarrassing reality of three isolated weeks in their homes. Only essential travel is allowed and the parks are closed. But many have gardens for their children.

In informal settlements and city centers across the country, however, South Africans have limited choices to protect themselves from the virus.

On this continent, social distance is a refuge for privileged and ingrained inequality is the reality everywhere. In Lagos, Nigeria – where the informal economy is the cornerstone and the lifeline for millions of people – the markets are now closed. Police in Kenya have imposed a curfew with batons and tear gas

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the military here to be a force for good.

But the sprawling cantons and several thousand homeless people were an extraordinary challenge for his government during this pandemic.

On Monday, the fourth day of isolation, at least 1,000 homeless people were rounded up and crammed into a rusty football stadium in the country’s capital, Pretoria.

A long line of them crouches on the concrete floor. The line wound out of the field and onto the street where they set up a makeshift methadone clinic.

“The goal here is to keep Covid out of this community,” said Sasha Lalla, a leader of COSUP, a city-supported addiction program. He fears that the thousands of homeless people in Pretoria will be the most affected if the virus spreads.

“I think we will then see a situation where people with compromised immune systems are not only at risk for Covid-19, they are at risk of dying. We have a responsibility to keep our most vulnerable safe,” a he declared.

Inside the stadium, many men were too afraid to sleep in the dozens of army green tents on the ground, fearing the virus. A few syringes were lying in the grass next to an entrance.

Tents must sleep two or at most three at night to impose social distancing. But authorities admit that there are more than 10 for a tent.

Instead, many men slept in the stands. Even if they say it openly, they risk being robbed.

“They put us here and now we are close to each other. That is why we will be vulnerable to the capture of Corona. Our government has failed us,” says Simon. He says he would feel safer on the street.

“Two weeks and we carry out corpses here. Two weeks!” predicts Dennis, resting on a crutch in the middle of a tent.

“I prefer to pack my things and go live there on the street. Or in the bush somewhere alone, rather than risk my life of something that someone promises you,” he added.

Lalla says it would only take one case of a respiratory virus in the stadium to start a disaster.

“It would be like wildfire,” he said.

“We really hope that no one has contracted the disease right now. And if that is the case, we will then move to some of our quarantine facilities,” said city spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.

So far, they have not tested anyone. But they say they plan when they will move into shelters.

Schools, churches and parking lots are all turned into shelters in a desperate race to fight the most vulnerable virus. City officials hope to place many of these men in these shelters.

But Lalla says more radical approaches are needed, especially in a country with such a chasm between the rich and the poor.

“Often they are forgotten people and we don’t realize how vulnerable and needy they are,” he says. Lalla hopes that the now empty hotels will help crush the humanity that has to come out of the streets.

On the sixth day, the authorities already suggested that the lockdown could last more than 21 days. South Africa mobilizes 10,000 health workers to carry out house-to-house tests.

In the bourgeois districts, the sidewalks are empty and there are no cars on the street. Restaurants, tattoo parlors, bars and cafes are all closed on Johannesburg’s famous Seventh Street in the Melville district. A lonely truck idles while delivering bread to a local grocery store.

Everyone sacrifices themselves because of this virus; the rich and the poor.

But in downtown Johannesburg, people line up to buy food – they can’t afford to stock up. It’s their daily routine. Taxis work; the touts keep jostling. It’s quieter than usual. But life in this nation of two locks continues.