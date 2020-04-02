For those who might not be entirely clear about the process, gerrymandering refers to the political parties which draw the district lines in the most advantageous manner for their election. The result is often comic boundaries, allowing the ruling party to essentially lock down majorities in state houses.

Dale Schultz, a former Republican member of the Wisconsin Legislative Assembly who spoke out against the practice, notes that the effect is to have “legislators choosing voters rather than voters choosing legislators”.

Consequently, the regrouping of the conservatives in republican districts drawn in safety served to isolate the elected officials. Not only has this benefited the GOP, but experts note that the dynamics are prompting lawmakers to take more extreme positions, since the only threats they potentially face are the main challenges of their own party.

While gerrymandering has been around for a long time – yes, on both sides – what’s different now is the way the GOP strategists, led by Chris Jankowski and a well-funded effort called Project Redmap, have aggressively turned it into an effort in its own right after the election of Barack Obama. in 2008. Targeting the swing states, the party won victories in 2010 – a census year – and then exploited this, using big data intelligently, to strengthen and protect its gains.

In every detail, filmmakers Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance examine the implications of this, including its impact on politics. However, instead of just a dry recitation of this story, “Slay the Dragon” focuses on field campaigns to overcome this dynamic, starting with Katie Fahey, who launched Voters Not Politicians in Michigan. Originally slated for a theatrical release, the documentary highlights aspects of David against Goliath – volunteers who knock on the door and seek to overthrow the system through voting initiatives and legal action, until at The Supreme Court , in an apparent shift against politicians and an organized effort funded by the support of big business. Perhaps most of all, the film and the advocates presented explain why gerrymandering is inherently anti-democratic – allowing Republicans, as journalist Stephen Wolf points out, to hold unbalanced legislative majorities even in places where Democrats collect more statewide votes. The real shame is that a project like “Slay the Dragon” will inevitably preach to the choir; However, like a rallying cry for like-minded voters, the film demonstrates quite movingly that it is possible for relentless activists to successfully fight against the town hall – or more precisely, state legislatures. If it’s not quite the same as killing a dragon, as the crusades progress, it’s more than just flipping over windmills. “Slay the Dragon” will be released on April 3 via video on demand.

