The Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen has become the first city in the country to ban the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The move comes after the outbreak of the disease – which started in Wuhan – was linked to the meat of wild animals, prompting authorities to ban the trade and consumption of wild animals, the BBC reported.

Shenzhen has taken the wildlife ban a step further by including cats and dogs in its measure, which takes effect on May 1, the newspaper said.

In Asia, 30 million dogs are killed every year for meat, according to the Humane Society International.

But the consumption of dog meat in China is not very common.

“Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is common practice in developed countries and Hong Kong and Taiwan, “said the Shenzhen government, according to Reuters.

“This ban also meets the demand and the spirit of human civilization,” he added.

The Humane Society International welcomed the city’s move.

“This could truly be a watershed moment in efforts to end this brutal trade that kills around 10 million dogs and 4 million cats in China each year,” said Dr. Peter Li, group policy analyst for China. .

Chinese authorities banned the trade and consumption of wild animals in February after it emerged that a market in Wuhan selling wild animals and wild meat could have started the epidemic.