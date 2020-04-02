Under new rules coming into effect on May 1, the government has declared it illegal to eat animals raised as pets.

In February, following the coronavirus epidemic China has passed a law banning the consumption of wild animals.

Shenzhen will now ban the consumption of state-protected wildlife and other wild-caught terrestrial wildlife, as well as captive-bred and reared terrestrial wildlife.

In addition, the consumption of animals raised as pets, such as cats and dogs, will also be prohibited.

Animals that can be eaten include pork, cattle, sheep, donkey, rabbit, chicken, duck, goose, pigeon, quail, as well as aquatic animals that are not prohibited by other laws or regulations. “In the event of conviction, they will be liable to a fine of 30 times the value of the wild animal, if the animal exceeds 10,000CNY [$1400 USD]”announced the authorities. The coronavirus epidemic is believed to have started in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and authorities have acknowledged that they must master the lucrative wildlife industry if it is to prevent another epidemic. However, ending the trade will be difficult. The cultural roots of China’s use of wild animals go deep, not only for food but also for traditional medicine, clothing, ornaments and even pets. It is not the first time that Chinese officials have attempted to contain trade. In 2003, civets – mongoose creatures – were banned and slaughtered in large numbers after it was discovered that they had probably transferred the SARS virus to humans. The sale of snakes was also briefly banned in Guangzhou after the SARS epidemic. But today, dishes using animals are still eaten in parts of China.

CNN’s Ben Westcott and Shawn Deng and reporter Anna Kam contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/asia/shenzhen-cats-dogs-ban-scli-intl/index.html