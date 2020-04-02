Stocks fell for the third day in a row on Thursday, as a massive spike in jobless claims in the United States melted Wall Street.

Dow Jones industry average fell 167.81 points, or 0.8%, to opening after federal officials revealed that more than 6.6 million people had filed initial unemployment claims last week , the coronavirus crisis causing even more layoffs. The benchmark briefly climbed in the green, but lost 155.47 points, or 0.7%, at 9.45 a.m.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each fell about 0.6% early in the session as investors struggled with the record number. Futures for the three indices had indicated opening gains before the US Department of Labor released its weekly report an hour before the opening bell.

“Risk aversion will likely be the topic of the day, as data on today’s jobless claims highlight the speed with which American households are hit,” wrote Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a comment.

Investors managed to get rid of the record 3.3 million jobless claims, Thursday’s record, as hopes of a stimulus package to fight the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rally on Wall Street.

But the latest figure more than doubled that total and exceeded some of the more pessimistic estimates. Goldman Sachs expected 6 million jobless claims for the last full week of March, while economists in a Reuters survey predicted only 3.5 million.

“While extreme volatility is likely in our rear view mirror, we are now facing worse-than-expected economic data that will put downward pressure on stock prices, “said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors. “Patience is the name of the game.”