JERUSALEM – The Israeli Minister of Health, who has had frequent contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, has the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

Yaakov Litzman and his wife, who also contracted the virus, are isolated, feeling well and being treated, the statement said. Requests from enter the isolation will be sent to those who have contacted the minister in the past two weeks, the announcement announced.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that the head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the National Security Council had been asked to isolate themselves because of their contact with Litzman. Netanyahu had already entered segregation after a tester tested positive for the virus, but Netanyahu has so far been negative.

Israel has entered a virtual lockdown in an attempt to contain the virus epidemic.

The large ultra-Orthodox island community of Israel, of which Litzman is a member, has been particularly difficult hit by infections. At the start of the epidemic, some rabbis had pushed back or ignored government-imposed movement restrictions, but resistance appears to have diminished.

Israel reported just over 6,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 26 people died from COVID-19.