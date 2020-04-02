Certainly, there is a season in the NFL, it could be the last for the longtime quarterback of the New Orleans Saints Drew Brees.

That seems like a very real possibility, based on coach Sean Payton’s remarks on Wednesday.

Discussing Taysom Hill’s Jack-of-all-trades on ESPN, Payton said: “The unique situation with our team and with our quarterback Drew Brees is, he announced that he would return for his last season … “

Payton – who recently got rid of the coronavirus after he tested positive – surprised himself, realizing the mistake he might have made, and returned to discuss Hill. There has been no such statement from Brees or the Saints about his last year. He signed a $ 50 million two-year contract on March 17. Brees is 41, but the 13-time Pro Bowler just had a solid season, during which he threw 27 touchdown passes, only four interceptions and completed 74.3% of his attempts to lead the Saints to the title NFC South.

At the end of January, Brees seemed willing to spend more time on the sidelines and let Hill play a bigger role.

“If I’m back and Taysom is by my side, call the games that put us in the best position to win,” he told Pro Football Talk. “If that means Taysom Hill takes 30 snaps per game, 25 snaps per game, never mind.” I completely agree. “