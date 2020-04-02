San Diego Comic-Con is going as planned – in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To our incredible fans of Comic-Con and WonderCon: we understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support during these difficult times. No one has as much hope as we can to celebrate # SDCC2020 together in July, “said the convention. wrote on his official Twitter account Wednesday.

The pop culture event is scheduled for July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center. It is one of the country’s largest fan events, regularly drawing crowds of over 130,000 visitors from around the world.

The spread of COVID-19 has caused closings and cancellations around the world, with many states having ordered local accommodation and only essential businesses. Everything from the NBA season to Hollywood productions and the Olympics has been put on hold while humanity battles the highly contagious virus. Apparently, a vaccine will take up to a year or more to develop, well after July.

The Javits Center, where the New York Comic-Con is scheduled for October 8 to 12, is currently being converted into a temporary hospital.

“As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social networks!” SDCC tweeted. “Until then, remember:” A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and resist despite overwhelming obstacles. “- Christopher Reeve.”