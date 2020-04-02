Like a fan enthusiastically showing their record collection, the documentary “Streetlight Harmonies” goes through its doo-wop story telling a tale that is both melodious and essential in the development of rhythm and blues, rock and roll and civil rights .

From Ink Spots to Five Satins through Frankie Lymon through a golden age marked by Little Anthony and the Imperials, Dion and the Belmonts, the Shirelles and countless others, the story told here is that of teenagers East Coast blacks from the 1950s gathered under lampposts, in hallways and subways. They made melodic and inventively sweet sweet-spoken beans that would end up crossing racial lines in popularity and influence, but wouldn’t always come back to these gifted artists when money started to roll on the labels that tag them. have signed.

The anecdotes about the music making of these unsung pop veterans come with many smiles, but the details of the turbulent times around them – especially when they visited the South – soberly remind why their music was so emotionally transporting .

Director Brent Wilson’s breathtaking celebration is haphazard – more a super nervous cut than a deep listening – but for 45-turn devotees and curious new generations of the origin of boy groups, girl groups and rap teams, the parade of legends interviewed (La La Brooks, Little Anthony, Jeff Barry) and extracts from songs may well convince you to transform at least one of your nights into a refuge in an a cappella-thon.