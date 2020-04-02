To be honest with Miles and Jack, something they are never about on their own, you have to admit that they are morally sketchy characters. Feckless and self-centered, they are fraudulent even towards their best friends, that is to say each other. Spending a week in their intimate company feels like a chore, or worse.

It’s the counterintuitive triumph of “Sideways”, the wonderful new film by Alexander Payne, to transform seven days with these scoundrels into a completely satisfying film that blows you gently and gently. Exactly written, performed with the precision of a surgeon and acted in a transcendent manner, “Sideways” brings an emotional reality to a comedy of character always amusing, which makes it something to cherish like the delicate wines of the valley of Santa Ynez which are the living backdrop of history.

Making painfully realistic films about out of control situations (“Election”, “About Schmidt”) has become second nature to Payne and her longtime writing partner Jim Taylor. Here, they mix up immixes again, combining humor, pathos and authentic feelings in a warm, insightful and non-judgmental way.

But “Sideways”, based on a novel by Rex Pickett, also takes the achievements of this team to another level. After a noisy start with “Citizen Ruth” in 1996, their films became progressively more subtle, their comedy deeper, their themes more adult. With “Sideways”, their first adult relationship film, they increased the content of maturity and explored the notion of the value and difficulty of intimacy without losing anything of the playfulness that was their trademark.

In this examination of the individuals who, better late than never, all arrive unawares at decisive moments in their lives, the filmmakers were helped beyond measure by their quartet of key cast members. While the four – Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church as Miles and Jack, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh as Maya and Stephanie, the women who enter their lives – are actors with careers and reputations, none of them, and that includes “American Splendor” star Giamatti, gave the kind of rich and enduring performance that they all do here.

“Sideways” opens with Miles, an eighth-grade English teacher and future novelist in a worn corduroy jacket, doing what he does best: spoil things and avoid blame. Waking up from the bed because his battered red Saab convertible blocks an aisle, he frantically calls the person he is supposed to meet, apologizes for being already late, then crawls like the king of Siam, taking his time royally and bald lie that traffic was holding him back.

The person he meets is Jack, Miles’ best friend and former college roommate. Actor reduced to the voice-overs of Spray Wash n Wash after a career that culminated in playing a dashing doctor in a soap opera, Jack is getting married in exactly a week. Miles, the future best man, takes his boyfriend on a trip to the region just north of Santa Barbara, with the intention of helping Jack spend his “last week of freedom” by indulging in fine cuisine, superb landscapes, unforgettable golf. And wine. Lots and lots of wine.

Because wine is Miles’s consuming passion, the great enthusiasm of his life. Listening to him talk about wine is an education in itself, and he caresses the grapes on the vine as if they were his real best friends. The kind of connoisseur who thinks so when he says “if someone orders Merlot, we leave”, Miles can make judgments like “unhealthy but far from transcendent”, which is perfectly reasonable. And here he is paired with Jack, who must be told not to chew gum during the tasting and does not think of opening a hot bottle of expensive champagne if he is in a festive mood.

As we discover on the road, there is this opposite attraction, Mr. Inside / Mr. Quality outside the Miles-Jack relationship that makes their friendship plausible. As Miles Pessimist holds back, reluctant, for example, to even discuss his 750-page manuscript being created that is slowly circling Manhattan, Jack tells everyone who will listen that he is about to be published.

Sandra Oh, from left, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Paul Giamatti in the film “Sideways”. (Merie W. Wallace / Fox Searchlight)

Miles, struggling with divorce-induced depression and used to looking at things from the side rather than head-on, is frustrated with Jack’s lifelong desire. The actor, meanwhile, knows that he could use some of his friend’s gravity. They are men who often know what is best for each other, never for themselves.

Inevitably, romantic complications creep into this escapade. Jack, still the creature of the impulse, is immediately attracted by the living Stéphanie, a bitter tongue jug in a tasting room. And Miles, with insistent insistence on Jack’s part, realizes that Maya, a waitress whom he considers only a girlfriend, is more attractive and more potentially interested in him than he had allowed himself to be. note. With the players ready and enough wine to make everyone as close as possible, the games are free to start in earnest.

It is in his desire to be perceptive and impartial with his characters, to understand completely but never the whitening behavior, that “Sideways” is particularly powerful. The film reveals vulnerabilities, insecurities, not so occasional miscalculations, but it also makes us take care of its people while recognizing that they, like the rest of us, are nothing but flaws.

Based on this kind of reality, “Sideways” works wonderfully on all levels, from sometimes awkward comedy to real heartbreaking. Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael gave him a brilliant look, Rolfe Kent provided an inviting jazz score, and even the smallest characters are skillfully molded thanks to casting director John Jackson. But these are still the four leads whose performance makes all the difference.

As Miles who suspects himself, a man for whom every night is the dark night of the soul, Giamatti makes the best use of his interrogative character, investing an infallible comic touch in a character truly anxious. When Miles says, in one of the best moments of the film, that “it is only when someone has taken the time to really understand his potential that Pinot can be coaxed in all his expression”, he speaks obviously about him -even.

Haden Church, best known for his work on television (“Ned and Stacey”, “Wings”), gives Jack an unexpected empathy and a gift for double takes and open-mouthed confusion, a bluff that Lothario is growing more sown. He is beautifully matched by Oh (Payne’s wife), who brings a captivating blend of sensuality and candor to the woman who is at the center of Jack’s attention.

Although the women of “Sideways” do not receive as much screen time as the men, they are written with the same skill and are essential to the success of the film. This is especially true of Maya, a character who carries the burden of being her most human voice. Madsen’s ability to bring delicacy, sincerity and emotional strength to a caring and grounded person gives the film emotional integrity without which it would be infinitely less effective.

Madsen’s performance was particularly interesting for me. When the actress first came to Hollywood about 20 years ago, I was asked to interview her for a magazine profile, and I never forgot the purity of her youth to do important work. Although her resume is extensive, she never seemed to have the opportunity to achieve those early dreams. And now she did. In a city that is noticeably lacking in happy endings, that must be rewarding for her and for all the actors who come to Los Angeles in the hope of finding material as exceptional as this and a director who believes they have the ability to manage it. A film like “Sideways” is the fulfillment of many hopes and desires, not least.