Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 position as a ball carrier in the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. From Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-8, 212

The soft receiving hands allow Swift to be a back to three down and a starter on Day 1 for a draft team in the middle of the first round.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-10, 226

Incredible production, but a lot of mileage on his body. His three-year average season was 308 runs for 2,058 yards.

3. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-9, 209

He dethroned a Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Mike Weber) to become a three-year starter. More power than slash.

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-7, 207

Tackle-breaker who had 55 receptions to make with 6.6 yards per carry last season. LSU is a running back factory.

5. Cam Akers, Florida State, 5-10, 217

The former top 10 rookie bounced back from a slumped 2018 season and overcame the leak behind an inconsistent offensive line.

6. Zack Moss, Utah, 5-9, 223

The school’s all-time leader will absorb the hits and deliver some of them. No wonder he injured his ankle, shoulder and knee.

7. A.J. Dillon, Boston College, 6-0, 247

The comeback with 38 touchdowns in the race is the right choice for a team looking to copy the Titans’ master plan.

8. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 214

One of the winners of the Senior Bowl. He can resist the physicality of short film situations.

9. Josh Kelley, UCLA, 5-11, 212

The UC-Davis transfer was suspended in 2017 and broke under the guidance of coach Chip Kelly in 2018, but his game stabilized last season.

10. Lamical Perine, Florida, 5-11, 216

Played four seasons without ever going over 1000 yards from the fray, but played big games in the big moments.

Sluggard

Taylor: Could he overtake Swift to be the first to return from the table? He answered questions about his speed with a fastest time of 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Rapid fall

Foam: The pre-project limitations linked to the coronavirus will hurt players with medical question marks. And Moss’ unexplained knee injury in 2018 is scary.

Little school wonder

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State, 5-10, 203: Neglected a former two-star recruit with a stir to make the tacklers miss. He lost a fumble on 482 races.