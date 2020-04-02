Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 position as a ball carrier in the 2020 NFL Draft:
1. From Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-8, 212
The soft receiving hands allow Swift to be a back to three down and a starter on Day 1 for a draft team in the middle of the first round.
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-10, 226
Incredible production, but a lot of mileage on his body. His three-year average season was 308 runs for 2,058 yards.
3. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-9, 209
He dethroned a Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Mike Weber) to become a three-year starter. More power than slash.
4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-7, 207
Tackle-breaker who had 55 receptions to make with 6.6 yards per carry last season. LSU is a running back factory.
5. Cam Akers, Florida State, 5-10, 217
The former top 10 rookie bounced back from a slumped 2018 season and overcame the leak behind an inconsistent offensive line.
6. Zack Moss, Utah, 5-9, 223
The school’s all-time leader will absorb the hits and deliver some of them. No wonder he injured his ankle, shoulder and knee.
7. A.J. Dillon, Boston College, 6-0, 247
The comeback with 38 touchdowns in the race is the right choice for a team looking to copy the Titans’ master plan.
8. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 214
One of the winners of the Senior Bowl. He can resist the physicality of short film situations.
9. Josh Kelley, UCLA, 5-11, 212
The UC-Davis transfer was suspended in 2017 and broke under the guidance of coach Chip Kelly in 2018, but his game stabilized last season.
10. Lamical Perine, Florida, 5-11, 216
Played four seasons without ever going over 1000 yards from the fray, but played big games in the big moments.
Sluggard
Taylor: Could he overtake Swift to be the first to return from the table? He answered questions about his speed with a fastest time of 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Rapid fall
Foam: The pre-project limitations linked to the coronavirus will hurt players with medical question marks. And Moss’ unexplained knee injury in 2018 is scary.
Little school wonder
Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State, 5-10, 203: Neglected a former two-star recruit with a stir to make the tacklers miss. He lost a fumble on 482 races.
