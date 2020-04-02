If you are like most Americans, the answer to this question is “no”. In fact, three-quarters (76%) of Americans said they had never heard of the large-scale conspiracy group based on new Pew poll. One in five said they heard “a little” about the QAnon movement while 3% said they heard “a lot”.

These numbers are intriguing to say the least – mainly because we just haven’t had a lot (or no) of credible polls on the penetration of QAnon into the mainstream consciousness. Pew numbers work as a sort of benchmark in this regard: about 1 in 4 Americans have even heard of QAnon.

Which is, frankly, reassuring, given the conspiracy theories that QAnon embraces.

Let’s start from here: QAnon is based on the belief that there is a senior government official – “Q” – who sprinkles clues on Internet bulletin boards like 4chan and 8chan about a massive conspiracy (deep state ) (or series of conspiracies) at work in the country.

The Daily Beast’s Will sommer, who wrote extensively on QAnon, explained the theory of movement, which started in the fall of 2017, like that:

“Each president before Trump was a` `criminal president ” of a league with all the nasty conspiracy theories of the past: the global banking elite, death squads operating on the orders of Hillary Clinton, service agents secrets and pedophile networks of the Pizzagate style. In order to break the grip of this cabal, according to Q, the army convinced Trump to run in the presidential elections …

… QAnon fans are obsessed with looking for evidence that the one behind Q is actually connected to the Trump administration. During Trump’s trip to Asia, Q posted photos of islands, which supporters captured as evidence that Q was on Air Force One. “

While most of QAnon’s activities are only online, supporters of the movement began to manifest themselves during President Donald Trump’s electoral rallies in the 2018 midterm elections – and were photographed. Supporters of QAnon held a rally in Washington.
And some followers of the movement have taken it even further. In June 2018, gunman blocked traffic at Hoover Dam demanding the publication of a supposed “secret” report from the Office of the Inspector General that would break the cabal of the “deep state” of the government. It was a highly promoted theory on QAnon message boards.
Trump, because he is Trump, has sometimes promoted voices from QAnon (although it is not clear that he knew it was what he was doing). In July 2018, Trump promoted tweets from two accounts with links to QAnon. As Washington noted at the time: “The president tagged a user in an electoral security tweet and retweeted another Democrat accusing electoral fraud.”
And, at the end of 2019, activity on Trump’s Twitter feed caused a frenzy in the QAnon crowd. As Sommer wrote at the time:

“Trump or someone with access to his account retweeted a support message containing the hashtag” WWG1WGA “, a reference to a QAnon currency [‘where we go one, we go all’]. In total, Trump retweeted QAnon fans more than 20 times on the same day.

“Trump’s Twitter activity has provided new fuel for QAnon fans, who are convinced, among other things, that Trump is about to arrest and execute the best Democrats in Guantanamo Bay. QAnon Twitter accounts and Message boards have grabbed Trump’s retweets as a tacit recognition of the validity of their conspiracy theory, while the retweets have also provided QAnon Trump promoters with increased access to tens of millions of potential new believers. “

Whether Trump knows what he’s doing with it or not – and, well, everything – is an open question. But what we do know about Trump is that he is someone very willing to believe in conspiracy theories, especially when they benefit him. For example, he fully embraced the idea of ​​”the deep state.” The effect of Trump’s love for the plot is that he brings extreme ideas to the mainstream while encouraging groups like QAnon to keep pushing their crazy ideas.

The fact that 3 in 4 Americans have never heard of QAnon suggests that the movement remains out of sight of the average American. One wonders how long this will remain true.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/cTsZoi8TmZo/index.html