If you are like most Americans, the answer to this question is “no”. In fact, three-quarters (76%) of Americans said they had never heard of the large-scale conspiracy group based on new Pew poll . One in five said they heard “a little” about the QAnon movement while 3% said they heard “a lot”.

These numbers are intriguing to say the least – mainly because we just haven’t had a lot (or no) of credible polls on the penetration of QAnon into the mainstream consciousness. Pew numbers work as a sort of benchmark in this regard: about 1 in 4 Americans have even heard of QAnon.

Which is, frankly, reassuring, given the conspiracy theories that QAnon embraces.

Let’s start from here: QAnon is based on the belief that there is a senior government official – “Q” – who sprinkles clues on Internet bulletin boards like 4chan and 8chan about a massive conspiracy (deep state ) (or series of conspiracies) at work in the country.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/cTsZoi8TmZo/index.html