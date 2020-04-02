These numbers are intriguing to say the least – mainly because we just haven’t had a lot (or no) of credible polls on the penetration of QAnon into the mainstream consciousness. Pew numbers work as a sort of benchmark in this regard: about 1 in 4 Americans have even heard of QAnon.
Which is, frankly, reassuring, given the conspiracy theories that QAnon embraces.
Let’s start from here: QAnon is based on the belief that there is a senior government official – “Q” – who sprinkles clues on Internet bulletin boards like 4chan and 8chan about a massive conspiracy (deep state ) (or series of conspiracies) at work in the country.
“Each president before Trump was a` `criminal president ” of a league with all the nasty conspiracy theories of the past: the global banking elite, death squads operating on the orders of Hillary Clinton, service agents secrets and pedophile networks of the Pizzagate style. In order to break the grip of this cabal, according to Q, the army convinced Trump to run in the presidential elections …
… QAnon fans are obsessed with looking for evidence that the one behind Q is actually connected to the Trump administration. During Trump’s trip to Asia, Q posted photos of islands, which supporters captured as evidence that Q was on Air Force One. “
“Trump or someone with access to his account retweeted a support message containing the hashtag” WWG1WGA “, a reference to a QAnon currency [‘where we go one, we go all’]. In total, Trump retweeted QAnon fans more than 20 times on the same day.
“Trump’s Twitter activity has provided new fuel for QAnon fans, who are convinced, among other things, that Trump is about to arrest and execute the best Democrats in Guantanamo Bay. QAnon Twitter accounts and Message boards have grabbed Trump’s retweets as a tacit recognition of the validity of their conspiracy theory, while the retweets have also provided QAnon Trump promoters with increased access to tens of millions of potential new believers. “
The fact that 3 in 4 Americans have never heard of QAnon suggests that the movement remains out of sight of the average American. One wonders how long this will remain true.
