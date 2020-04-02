As the new coronavirus began to hit the United States – and with it, Southern California – the LA Times data and graphics team knew they had to figure out how to visually represent the spread and magnitude of the disease. ‘epidemic.

The team of around twenty journalists, computer programmers and designers wanted to make sure that readers could contextualize the flow of information that came to them.

And for several weeks, they have been building and maintaining a page that collects data from more than 60 public health service websites and produces a complete count of cases and deaths that is ahead of state figures.

Readers responded with a wave of interest. Even Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County public health department, described the tracker as impressive.

We interviewed four journalists – Ben Welsh, Sean Greene, Swetha Kannan and Casey Miller – about the team’s effort on the challenges they faced and how their project worked.

What sets this project apart?

The tracker has a detailed map of Southern California in addition to county details of the spread of the virus, latest testing efforts and closures for all California counties.

The State reports and updates the number of confirmed cases most days, but information may be several days late. Instead, reporters track the cases in each of California’s counties and assemble a data set that cannot be found anywhere else.

“Our tracker has responded to what readers want to know,” said Greene. “We have received a lot of good feedback, and we’re trying to add functionality and make it a page that responds to what people want to know. I like to think that we are listening and that we want to hear what people have to say about it. “

Five times a day, journalists scan websites to get the latest figures from updates. The team also tracks demographic information on COVID-19 victims when available.

“Quite rightly, ours is much more focused on California,” said Casey Miller, referring to more national and global trackers from other organizations. “These are our readers.”

What problems is this tracker trying to solve?

At a time when information about the new coronavirus is everywhere, Greene said the data and graphics team was trying to give readers important context.

“There are numbers stealing from people everywhere,” said Greene. “What we have tried to do is examine them carefully and organize them so that they find the right answers for themselves.”

Greene likes to think that readers find comfort in the page.

The coronavirus is “all they hear, all they read, but they come here and find some kind of strange peace with the data, and I find that kind of interesting,” he said. “There is a kind of comfort in knowledge.”

Welsh said he was inspired and encouraged by the dozens and dozens of emails he received daily about the project.

“There is no one I prefer to work for than our subscribers,” he said.

What challenges have you encountered?

When the project started, the daily count of positive cases and victims came from the California Department of Public Health website. The team quickly found that the state’s daily totals lagged behind reality. Instead, the team started collecting the data themselves by keeping a tab on each county’s public health website and compiling a spreadsheet with the numbers.

“These agencies regularly publish totals on their websites that are days ahead of what the state publishes,” said Welsh.

Since each of the counties in California collects data differently, it took a long time to figure out how to count cases. Some jurisdictions have counted non-residents, such as people on cruise ships, in their totals. Ultimately, the decision was made to focus on residents of California.

Kannan said she didn’t realize how dispersed the data could be.

“It is a huge challenge to continue collecting this data,” said Kannan.

How was the page created?

“Like any good data journalism project, this one started with a spreadsheet,” said Welsh.

The team made a list of all the local agencies they needed to check the latest figures and bookmarked each website. Three times a day, a reporter scans each website and records the new totals in a spreadsheet. There is also a separate sheet where deaths are counted.

“This spreadsheet is basically a database that we build ourselves line by line and bookmark by bookmark,” said Welsh.

Once data collection is complete, a Python computer programming language in a Jupyter notebook downloads the information. The code transforms and prepares the data to be published.

The page is then presented using Node.js and D3, which are written in JavaScript and HTML.

“It uses all of the fundamentals that we bring to each project,” said Welsh.

How can other newsrooms learn from what The Times did?

“This is just a really good example of how coders, reporters and designers can come together and create something that is really useful and powerful for the audience,” said Greene. “I think anyone could have obtained this data. It’s about devoting time and power to staff to do it and to follow it. “

Miller said the project was truly a team effort.

“The whole team is really involved in this, and that’s good for that,” she said. “It’s not just three people who are stuck doing this. It’s the kind of everyone who does this together. “