South African virologist renowned for work on HIV crisis dies from coronavirus, report says.

Gita Ramjee, who was scientific director at the Aurum Institute, died on Tuesday in a hospital near the coastal city of Durban, the BBC reported.

The scientist fell ill after returning to South Africa in mid-March from a conference in the United Kingdom, where she made a presentation at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the newspaper reported.

“She has dedicated many years of her life to finding HIV prevention solutions for women,” said her colleague Gavin Churchyard at the point of sale.

Churchyard remembered Ramjee on Wednesday as a “dynamic person” and “a true fighter”.

“It will be my lasting memory of her – how she fought with everything to improve access to health care for women in disadvantaged communities,” he said.

The country’s vice president, David Mabuza, also paid tribute.

“The death of Professor Ramjee is a major blow to the entire health care sector and the global fight against HIV / AIDS,” he said in a statement.

“In it, we have indeed lost a champion in the fight against the HIV epidemic, ironically at the hands of this global pandemic. In his honor, we must respond to the call to flatten the curve by strengthening our responses to this global pandemic and continuing the struggle to achieve zero new HIV infections. “