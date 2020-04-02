The sheriff’s assistant was lucky. Although she had to suspend her transition to thoroughly clean her uniform with specialized equipment in a fire station, she had been covered from head to toe with protective equipment – gloves, glasses, a robe and a face mask separated it from the deadly virus which health officials say it spreads through respiratory droplets.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase across the country, supply shortages in hospitals have become evident. But similar shortages also plague first responders who face the virus on the ground every day – often before a patient even reaches the controlled environment of a hospital.

Large and small cities, which employ most of the country’s police, fire and paramedics, turn to unofficial sources as they struggle to obtain personal protective equipment and other supplies, such as a disinfectant for hands, and compete for scarce federal resources.

“I have not heard of a place in the United States that has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment at all levels. Everyone we have heard of is short or absent,” said Jim Pasco, executive director of the National Order of Fraternal Police.

Many cities turn to the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their supplies – but often have found a long wait and cumbersome process before supplies reach them, especially in locations that are not found not in one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots.

The Conference of Mayors of the United States conducted a survey of cities last week that clearly illustrated the problem for cities: 91% of cities that responded said they did not have an adequate supply of face masks , 88% lacked sufficient personal protective equipment and 62% said they had not yet received emergency supplies from their state. Much of this equipment would be sent to the field for first responders.

In past national emergencies, such as major hurricanes, earthquakes or forest fires, aid has poured into cities across the country to help alleviate shortages, local officials said. But it’s just not an option in the global coronavirus pandemic, where states now compete – and the federal government – for essential supplies.

“No one has enough, and I don’t think aid is on the way,” said Toledo, Ohio mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “It is our feeling that we are really left to ourselves in many ways.”

Police seek supplies elsewhere

Police and fire departments across the country are jostling each other.

A Connecticut city police department turns to a supply of outdated army masks for their officers. A rural Washington County fire department installed a collection box for donations of gloves, masks and other items. Sheriff’s assistants working in a prison in northern Wisconsin wear bandanas to cover their faces when dealing with inmates. And across the country, distilleries and breweries are moving from producing alcohol to hand sanitizer to keep local services well stocked.

In New York, where the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States resulted in more than 1,400 sick NYPD employees, a wave of supplies purchased from a private company by the New York City Police Foundation with donations is in the process of strengthening the country’s largest police force.

Shipments of 150,000 masks, 150,000 gloves and 150,000 packages of hand sanitizers for frontline workers are expected in the coming days.

“This equipment will help ensure the physical safety of our officers. But beyond that, it sends a clear message to them – that their unwavering commitment to protecting people is deeply appreciated,” said NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea .

For small forces across the country, national police associations have played a key role. Groups such as the National Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Sheriffs’ Association used their Washington ties to raise the alarm over shortages of protective equipment.

Pasco, with the National Fraternal Police Order, said the White House has been particularly helpful in connecting the law enforcement group with public health officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Centers disease control and prevention.

However, limited national stocks of protective equipment have caused law enforcement to compete with health care professionals for the establishment of federal priorities.

“There have been promises both at the federal level, as high as the president, and at the state level, that first responders will be a priority, but we are talking about weeks before this equipment can be made available,” said Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Dave Mahoney, the new president of the National Sheriffs Association.

“We cannot neglect our first responders by providing all of our resources to the medical field. Often it is our first responders – our police, our deputy sheriffs and paramedics and our firefighters – who have the first contact with people who are suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, “said Mahoney.

Alcohol with hand sanitizer

US Conference of Mayors President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, said in an interview that the mayors’ survey released last week came at a critical time to show the federal government how much of cities lacked supplies, in addition to the shortages that hospitals face.

Barnett said he hopes the number of cities needing supplies will decrease in the coming weeks, but the US Conference of Mayors is also lobbying for the White House to pass the Defense Production Act to increase supplies, sending a letter Monday urging for “full enforcement” of the law.

In the meantime, states are turning to local businesses, donations and any other means necessary to keep their supply shelves stocked.

A particular challenge for cities has been the hand sanitizer, a product that is difficult to find for hospitals, first responders and the general public. Cities have gotten creative in getting their share of disinfectant – and the most popular source seems to be the alcohol industry.

In Louisville, Kentucky, mayor Greg Fischer said state bourbon makers have turned to disinfectant production, helping to supply his city.

A local distillery filled an order for 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for Dayton, Ohio, delivering the product to first responders and front-line workers, said Mayor Nan Whaley. Toledo obtained a disinfectant from both a distillery and a brewery.

In Santa Clara, California, the first coronavirus hotspot in the Golden State, the city had to prioritize the disinfection of its field workers over those who have access to soap and water, according to the city ​​emergency manager Lisa Schoenthal. But she said the city was about to get a contract to replenish its stock of disinfectant – from a local distillery.

“This is the number one request we are receiving,” said Kapszukiewicz, the mayor of Toledo, about the requests from his first responders.

Local supplies – or in China

Alcohol producers switching from alcohol to sanitizer are just one of the ways cities have been able to provide their workers with the supplies they need.

Carol Dutra-Vernaci, mayor of Union City, California, said the donations helped them maintain their supply of supplies. A company donated N95 respirators to local law enforcement. A city janitorial supply company donated a few boxes of gloves.

Even the sister cities program between the United States and China has played a role: Union City’s sister city, Liyang, China, has donated 6,000 masks that arrived this week, now that the pandemic is subsiding. in China. Dutra-Vernaci said she was asking if Liyang could save even more.

In Windham, Connecticut, the police are planning to use a supply of surplus army masks, said city information chief Matt Vertefuille. The fire department purchased ultraviolet light machines to disinfect equipment and trucks, he said.

“We are also struggling, trying to find room for our first responders and city workers who are exposed or infected and do not want to take them home,” he said.

Some cities are in better shape than others in terms of supply. Jersey City, New Jersey mayor Steven Fulop said his city currently has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer as it was supplied early when the first cases started to appear outside of China.

“We got our stuff in January. It has made a huge difference to where we are today, being able to provide resources to other entities that need it,” said Fulop, adding that the city had supplied some of its supplies to local hospitals. “If we didn’t have that, we would be in a very different place.”

While the federal government says it is speeding up its supply chain, many local officials have said that getting these supplies can be tedious. While each state has a different system, cities usually have a two-step process before receiving supplies: cities usually route their requests to the state, often through the counties, and then the state decides where supplies he receives from the federal government should go.

With many states receiving only a fraction of requests for supplies through National Strategic Storage, requests from many cities remain unanswered.

“The state is trying to deliver what they have, but they also don’t have what they need,” said Whaley.

The supply problem is hidden in particular in regions where the pandemic has had little impact.

Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire Chief, Washington State, near the Idaho border, said his rural county was one of the few in Washington State not to have another case of coronavirus. As a result, they did not receive supplies from the state, which could only respond to part of the county’s requests for federal equipment.

His department asked the public for donations of additional items like gloves and masks, he said, establishing a drop-off point for the items. He is not yet facing a shortage – but he is very concerned about the need for masks and dresses if cases start to emerge in the county.

“If we were to be hit by a bunch of cases at once,” said Hardin, “we would be hurting.”