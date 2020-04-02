“I think it’s an admission that maybe the president and the majority leader can’t handle the job,” Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview.

“We have a life and death situation in our country and they should not try to hide behind an excuse as to why they did not act, but this admits that they did not act,” said Pelosi, adding, “Right now, we have to work together to get the job done.”

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, McConnell said that the crisis “occurred while we were tied up in the impeachment trial. And I think it drew the attention of the government, because everything, every day was a matter of removal. “

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump echoed this argument, saying that the removal “probably had” distracted him from the response to the coronavirus epidemic.