The New England Patriots seem in no rush to add to their list of potential replacements for quarterback Tom Brady.

Pats “have shown no interest” signing free agent Cam Newton or trading against Andy Dalton of Cincinnati since Brady signed earlier this month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Athletic. They should also create significant ceiling space to facilitate either transaction, with currently only $ 2.8 million available, the second lowest total in the league.

Currently, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart consists of sophomore Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer after releasing third stringer Cody Kessler on Wednesday. Kessler, the former third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, did not appear in a game after signing with New England in October.

Stats, the Pats’ fourth-round pick last year at Auburn, played in three games and threw just four assists as a rookie, including a choice of 6 by Jets safety Jamal Adams during the week 7. But the Patriots seem impressed with what they saw outside of the 23-year-old’s action.

The Patriots are also likely to select another quarterback in the next draft, but perhaps not with the 23rd selection in the first round. Their next choice is the 87th general selection in the third round.

Head coach Bill Belichick has drafted a quarterback in three of the last four and four of the last six, including Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round in 2014 before trading him in San Francisco in 2017 and Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016 before dealing with him in Indianapolis the following year.