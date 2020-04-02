From Wednesday, only women will be able to leave their home to buy essential items on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Men in Panama will be allowed to venture outside to shop on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Everyone will have to stay home on Sunday. Restrictions will last at least 15 days, according to government officials.

The additional measures to the national quarantine already announced will theoretically allow the police of the Central American nation to limit the number of people who go out in public.

“The large number of people circulating outside their homes, despite the compulsory national quarantine, has led the national government to take more severe measures,” said a press release. Panamanian President Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo on Twitter.

Earlier, Panamanian officials had ordered all citizens to stay inside, except in emergencies and to buy food. But alarmed by the number of people still going out, Panamanian officials decided to divide the week by gender to further limit the proportion of the population who are outside their home at any given time.

Even on designated days, men and women will only have two hours to do their shopping, according to a statement from the Panamanian government.

Panama has 1,075 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, according to health officials, and has already taken some of the most severe measures in the region to stop the spread of the disease.

The country has banned all national and international travel. It closed airports and – after a March 22 deadline – prevented even Panamanian citizens from visiting the country.

A night curfew had already prevented Panamanians from leaving their homes between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. As part of the new, stricter measures, the curfew will now start at 5 p.m.